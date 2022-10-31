Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth to play in seventh edition of The Match, per report
The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.
