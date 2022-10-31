The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.

BELLEAIR, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO