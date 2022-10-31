This Analyst Cuts Sonic Automotive's Earnings Estimates & Price Target Citing Lower Industry Volume Assumptions

Read full article on original website
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
4 DoorDash Analysts Break Down A Blockbuster Quarter: Still Bullish, But There's A Few Issues
After posting better-than-expected third-quarter results, DoorDash Inc DASH received four price target changes from analysts. Although still bullish, price targets were lowered to reflect a more conservative estimate based on the stock trading at 30x 2023 adjusted EBITDA, which may keep investors from taking the risk. The Analysts: Needham’s analyst...
Telus Clocks ~10% Revenue Growth In Q3 Backed By Customer Additions; Boosts Dividend By 7.2%
Telus Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues and other income growth of 9.9% year-on-year to CA$4.67 billion. Total telecom subscriber connections grew 6.3% Y/Y to 17.7 million. It made 347,000 new customer net additions in the quarter, up 27,000 over last year, including 150,000 mobile phones, 124,000 connected...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Tesla Reportedly Shutter Its 1st Showroom In China As Elon Musk Company Rejigs Strategy Amid Softening Demand
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA, has reportedly shut down its first showroom in China as the electric vehicle maker looks to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. What Happened: Tesla, late last week, closed its flagship showroom in an upscale downtown shopping center, Parkview Green, in...
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
$7.8 Million Bet On Appian? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
