Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored for her achievements on — and off — the field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. “A huge milestone, but I’m just tremendously thankful for this,” Dung told Hawaii News Now. “Just overly emotional...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball hosts pair of pivotal Big West matches this weekend
The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (14-6, 11-1 Big West) returns home to host a pair of pivotal matches against Long Beach State (15-6, 10-3 BW) on Friday, Nov. 4 and Cal State Fullerton (12-9, 6-7 BW) on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve for both matches at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center is […]
mybighornbasin.com
Worland Girls Swimmers And Diver Head To State
The Worland Lady Warrior Girls Swimming and Diving Team left Wednesday for the State Meet in Laramie. With a pending storm headed toward Laramie, the team left Wednesday to get ahead. The Wyoming 3A State Meet will have 14 teams competing. Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
the university of hawai'i system
Sleds for scrubs: Olympic U.S. bobsledder pursues doctoral nursing degree at UH
One of the standout bobsledders in United States history has started the next chapter of her life at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, pursuing a doctor of nursing practice degree from the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON). Kristi Koplin spent 10 years at the height of...
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa. The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s own Manti Te’o headlines Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2023 on Tuesday morning, inducting three more athletes into their storied fraternity. The 2023 class is headlined by Punahou and Notre Dame standout Manti Te’o of Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry, Larry Warford of Samoan ancestry and Harry Montague-Field of Hawaiian Ancestry — the inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees and eight finalists by the selection committee.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer repeats as PacWest champ
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship following a 3-1 win against Azusa Pacific University on October 29. Grace VerHage netted all three scores in the first half for the second hat-trick (three goals in one match) of her...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Honolulu targets bullying on city property
The idea is to match Hawaii's priorities with city policy, and give Keiki who are bullied a way to share how they feel without retaliation on city property or online.
Pilot describes Hawaii helicopter crash
During the third tour, the helicopter crashed after its tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
Comments / 0