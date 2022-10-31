ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

mybighornbasin.com

Worland Girls Swimmers And Diver Head To State

The Worland Lady Warrior Girls Swimming and Diving Team left Wednesday for the State Meet in Laramie. With a pending storm headed toward Laramie, the team left Wednesday to get ahead. The Wyoming 3A State Meet will have 14 teams competing. Buffalo, Cody, Douglas, Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman,...
WORLAND, WY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
KANEOHE, HI
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s own Manti Te’o headlines Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2023 on Tuesday morning, inducting three more athletes into their storied fraternity. The 2023 class is headlined by Punahou and Notre Dame standout Manti Te’o of Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry, Larry Warford of Samoan ancestry and Harry Montague-Field of Hawaiian Ancestry — the inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees and eight finalists by the selection committee.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH Hilo women’s soccer repeats as PacWest champ

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship following a 3-1 win against Azusa Pacific University on October 29. Grace VerHage netted all three scores in the first half for the second hat-trick (three goals in one match) of her...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI

