Ordelion, a Vienna, Austria-based supplier of a sustainable meals provide chain platform, raised $4M in Pre-Collection A funding. The spherical, together with a mixture of fairness and debt financing, was led by a European restaurant expertise funding agency that’s at present in stealth mode and backed by main meals entrepreneurs business gamers, specializing in supporting innovators inside the meals and beverage (F&B) sector. Extra traders on this funding spherical embrace VC corporations Rockstart, seed + velocity Ventures, tecnet, and Gateway Ventures, amongst others.

