Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend
Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly
What You Need To Know About Taking The Silver Line Train To Dulles Airport
Washington Dulles International Airport will celebrate its 60th anniversary on November 17. Just two days earlier, Metro will open its station at the airport, giving Dulles its long-planned rail connection to D.C. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said the airport staff has been working hard to prepare for...
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The potential sale of the Washington Commanders by owners Dan Snyder and Tanya Snyder could have implications when it comes to where a new stadium is built. The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the team to leave Maryland. […]
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Snowy and cold or dry and warm? Here's what we are predicting for winter this year
WASHINGTON — It’s that time of year again... your WUSA9 Weather Watch Team has put together the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Before we get into the forecast, let’s take a look back at last year’s totals. The 2021 – 2022 season wasn't terrible for snow lovers,...
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
This New Bus Service Promises Passengers The Best Sleep — But Is It Worth It?
If flying is keeping you from traveling — whether it’s inconvenience or fear — a new premium sleeper coach service may help you take that trip. Napaway is a new type of travel that offers comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country. “We all want...
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
Proposals To Tweak D.C.’s Free Residential Parking Face Questions In D.C. Council
A proposal to shrink the size of the zones where D.C. residents can get free on-street parking faced some skeptical questions and opposition during a D.C. Council committee hearing last Friday, and its proponents concede that the specifics of the measure will have to change for it to move forward.
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it
Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington
For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
Developer seeks to build affordable apartments near Innovation Center Metro station
Developer Peterson Companies is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build hundreds of affordable apartments near the innovation center Metro station. The Fairfax-based company would construct 500 units on its own land and a county-owned parcel at 13500 Dulles Greene Drive, according to county documents. The proposal is through the...
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
Bowser breaks ground on NW DC affordable housing, arts center expansion
WASHINGTON (7News) — District leaders and other community members broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project that will also expand a youth arts center in northwest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Jubilee Housing, and the Sitar Arts Center celebrated the beginning of EucKal, a project in Ward 1 that...
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
