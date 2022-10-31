ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

Metro Stations South Of The Airport Reopen This Weekend

Alexandria residents rejoice! The six Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen on Sunday, after closures since September that allowed Metro to connect the new Potomac Yard station to the rest of the tracks. (The station itself will open in early 2023.) Keep in mind that Metro closure woes will continue on the Yellow Line into the spring.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Thrillist

This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsideHook

DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites

This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
NBC Washington

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
VIRGINIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

Amazing Taiwanese street food in North Bethesda—if you know where to find it

Looking to pick up my to-go order from Bao Bei, a Taiwanese ghost kitchen concept that 26-year-old Gaithersburg native Kevin Hsieh began operating in June, I drive to the rear of a small industrial complex off Parklawn Drive. Spotting various parked food trucks, I know I’m in the right place: Farmland Commercial Kitchen, a licensed communal kitchen where many local entrepreneurs without brick-and-mortar facilities operate.
BETHESDA, MD
BoardingArea

Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington

For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restonnow.com

Developer seeks to build affordable apartments near Innovation Center Metro station

Developer Peterson Companies is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to build hundreds of affordable apartments near the innovation center Metro station. The Fairfax-based company would construct 500 units on its own land and a county-owned parcel at 13500 Dulles Greene Drive, according to county documents. The proposal is through the...
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD

