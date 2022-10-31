ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

WRGB

Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of ramming deputy's patrol car, fleeing traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, an Albany man has been charged, accused of damaging a patrol car and fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say that on Wednesday, October 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany

Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing

Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigate bank robbery

The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun

A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide

Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
SCHENECTADY, NY

