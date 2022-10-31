Read full article on original website
Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
WRGB
Two sentenced in fatal shooting; victim tried to drive to hospital, crashing into motel
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - Two of the men who plead guilty in connection to the deadly shooting on May 11, 2021 at the Motel 6 on Curry Road in Colonie have been sentenced. The Albany County District Attorney's Office says the first defendant, 25-year-old Paul Streeks of Schenectady, has been ordered to serve 25 years to life in State Prison for shooting the victim Xiaa Price.
Stolen credit cards found in wrecked car in Rotterdam
On Aug. 25, at about 11:30 p.m., State Troopers were sent to a one-car crash on I-890 in Rotterdam.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
WRGB
Albany man accused of ramming deputy's patrol car, fleeing traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, an Albany man has been charged, accused of damaging a patrol car and fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say that on Wednesday, October 5th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue in Albany.
WNYT
Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany
Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
WRGB
Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
WNYT
Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
WNYT
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
WRGB
Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into 890 overpass
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating following a crash overnight Friday that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition. According to Police, emergency crews responded to a one car crash on Broadway under the 890 overpass just before 2:00 AM Friday. Investigators say the driver...
Clifton Park police make arrest after knife incident
Clifton Park State Police arrested Kyle R. Gemme, 31 of Clifton Park on October 28. Gemme is accused of threatening someone with a knife.
Police: Woman nearly choked to death in Shaftsbury
Two women hid in the bathroom of a Shaftsbury home to escape a man who allegedly choked one of them until she nearly died.
ACSO: Man backs into patrol car, tries to hit deputy
An Albany man was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly backed into a Sheriff's Office patrol car and tried to run over a deputy.
WRGB
Man sentenced to prison in hit and run crash that killed 63-year-old woman
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Back on May 4th, 2021, Carolyn Lord was struck and killed crossing Broadway in Schenectady. According to the Schenectady DA's office, a vehicle was seen on surveillance cameras coming to a complete stop after hitting Lord, pausing, then driving around her "apparently lifeless body" Moment...
WNYT
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
WNYT
Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide
Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
Kingston man accused of violating court order
Saugerties Police arrested Keenan A. Hughes, 31 of Kingston on November 2. Hughes was accused of being in a domestic dispute that turned violent.
