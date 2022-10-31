Read full article on original website
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WJLA
Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad
CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
WJLA
'Worst I've seen it': DC teachers call on Bowser for contract as arbitration nears
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. teachers called out chants to Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday outside the city's central office -- calling for a contract after not having one for three years. “This is my 34th year,” said Tina Bradshaw Smith, a high school teacher. “This is the worst I...
WJLA
Prince William Co board vote in favor of controversial data center after overnight meeting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After more than 14 hours of the Board Of County Supervisors' public hearing, Prince William County supervisors voted in favor of moving forward with the data processing center project. The public hearing started Tuesday 7:30 p.m. and ended just after 8 a.m. Wednesday...
NBC Washington
Houses, Cars Damaged in Series of Shootings in Virginia Community
Bullets struck two homes and several cars in a series of shootings in a Virginia community last week, police said. A Centreville resident told News4 that while his home wasn’t hit, the gunfire is too close to home. “This is a family neighborhood, and it just feels unsafe at...
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
WJLA
Fairfax County police searching for answers after rash of shootings into Centreville homes
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Police in Fairfax County are working to solve a mystery before someone gets hurt. According to investigators, someone has been shooting into houses and at a passing car in Centreville, Virginia. There are at least six reports dating back to Oct 23. Daniel Kim told...
WTOP
Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed
Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
WJLA
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
WJLA
Prince George's County looks to combat climate change with expanded compost program
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a new effort to expand the county's compost program on Thursday. Starting on Nov. 7, eligible county residents will receive a wheeled cart and kitchen pail for composting. Residents can use these tools to pick up food scraps and yard trim which will be collected by an expanded curbside pickup program.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
$5,000 reward now being offered in connection to deadly shooting of Woodbridge 18-year-old
The Prince William County Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of the homicide of a Woodbridge 18-year-old.
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
WJLA
Online shopping? Here's how to keep your packages safe in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Ordering packages to your D.C. home for the holidays? District leaders held a press conference Thursday with tips on how to protect your orders. Last year, for the first time in several years, D.C. police recorded a slight decline in package thefts. By encouraging residents to...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
