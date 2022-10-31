ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WJLA

Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad

CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Closure of 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary schools could be delayed

Parents who send their kids to Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are breathing a little easier after the head of Prince George’s County Public Schools recommended delaying a decision to consolidate two schools at the end of the year. However, they also know their fight isn’t over.
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Prince George's County looks to combat climate change with expanded compost program

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a new effort to expand the county's compost program on Thursday. Starting on Nov. 7, eligible county residents will receive a wheeled cart and kitchen pail for composting. Residents can use these tools to pick up food scraps and yard trim which will be collected by an expanded curbside pickup program.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Online shopping? Here's how to keep your packages safe in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Ordering packages to your D.C. home for the holidays? District leaders held a press conference Thursday with tips on how to protect your orders. Last year, for the first time in several years, D.C. police recorded a slight decline in package thefts. By encouraging residents to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA

