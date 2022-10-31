ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arconic

Arconic ARNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Arconic at $19.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Arconic...
Analyst Ratings for Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health CAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cardinal Health. The company has an average price target of $73.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $64.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.71 versus the current price of Aptiv at $97.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Aptiv...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics

Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs has an average price target of $17.0 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $14.00.
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Peering Into United States Steel's Recent Short Interest

United States Steel's X short percent of float has fallen 34.71% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.08 million shares sold short, which is 10.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
