Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arconic
Arconic ARNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Arconic at $19.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Arconic...
Analyst Ratings for Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health CAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cardinal Health. The company has an average price target of $73.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $64.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $134.71 versus the current price of Aptiv at $97.1, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Aptiv...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics
Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs has an average price target of $17.0 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $14.00.
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
Star Equity Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
US crude oil futures traded sharply higher this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Peering Into United States Steel's Recent Short Interest
United States Steel's X short percent of float has fallen 34.71% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 24.08 million shares sold short, which is 10.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0