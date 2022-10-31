ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors ZEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightning eMotors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Lightning eMotors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
A Preview Of BRP Group's Earnings

BRP Group BRP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BRP Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. BRP Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Xencor Earnings Preview

Xencor XNCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Xencor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68. Xencor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Certara

Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Sanmina

Sanmina SANM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sanmina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. Sanmina bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview For Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health HIMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hims & Hers Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Hims & Hers Health bulls will hope to...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Funko's Debt Overview

Shares of Funko Inc. FNKO decreased by 59.70% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Funko has. Based on Funko's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at $142.73 million and current debt is at $107.44 million, amounting to $250.17 million in total debt. Adjusted for $25.05 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $225.12 million.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
