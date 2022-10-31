Read full article on original website
Earnings Preview: Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors ZEV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lightning eMotors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30. Lightning eMotors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Atea Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
A Preview Of BRP Group's Earnings
BRP Group BRP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BRP Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. BRP Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products MWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mueller Water Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Mueller Water Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Xencor Earnings Preview
Xencor XNCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Xencor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.68. Xencor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Certara
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Sanmina
Sanmina SANM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sanmina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. Sanmina bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
Earnings Preview For Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health HIMS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hims & Hers Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Hims & Hers Health bulls will hope to...
Director of LKQ Makes $348.40M Sale
ValueAct Holdings, L.P., Director at LKQ LKQ, reported a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that L.P. sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ. The total transaction amounted to $348,400,000.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
Funko's Debt Overview
Shares of Funko Inc. FNKO decreased by 59.70% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Funko has. Based on Funko's balance sheet as of November 3, 2022, long-term debt is at $142.73 million and current debt is at $107.44 million, amounting to $250.17 million in total debt. Adjusted for $25.05 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $225.12 million.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
