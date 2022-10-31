Read full article on original website
A Stunning Gated Home Sitting Atop 9+ Acres with Breathtaking Views Seeks $4.8 Million in Evergreen, Colorado
30726 Snowbird Lane Home in Evergreen, Colorado for Sale. 30726 Snowbird Lane, Evergreen, Colorado is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting atop 9+ acres with breathtaking views close to world-class ski areas, as well as Denver’s major league sporting events and cultural activities. This Home in Evergreen offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 30726 Snowbird Lane, please contact Gwenivere Snyder (Phone: 303-718-1085) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty & Rollie Jordan (Phone: 303-601-9055) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Hot dog! Wienermobile arrives in Colorado this weekend
DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Boulder Clarion
Best of Boulder East County 2022 — Food
The highly-awarded Moxie has been turning heads since 2015 with its impressive bread, pastries and breakfast and lunch plates. Challah, sourdough, baguettes and a range of ciabatta all showcase organic, heirloom grains and a slow fermentation process. Bagels. Moe’s Broadway Bagel. Multiple locations across Boulder County. Longmont Winner: Big...
Man falls 80 to 100 feet while free solo climbing in Colorado, lands on ledge
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 48-year-old male was free soloing the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado when he fell approximately 80 to 100 feet, hitting numerous rocks during the fall and sustaining injuries to his entire body. Unable to move after the fall, he required rescue at a location on a ledge approximately 200 feet up on the formation.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Aspen Daily News
Email history shows congenial communication between Frisch, High Mountain Taxi going back to 2016
Last month, Breitbart News, a conservative media organization, published allegations made by former High Mountain Taxi proprietor Todd Gardner that he had successfully blackmailed Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, when he was an Aspen City Council member several years ago. The...
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Critics of Vail’s new parking plan continue to sound off
Since rolling out its new plan for parking, the town of Vail has been receiving some pushback from local employees and employers about not only the increased costs but also allowing anyone to park in some of the town’s outlying lots. However, despite the expressed concerns, the town is...
I-70 on Vail Pass closed for part of Thursday as snow blasts High Country
This story has been updated. Interstate 70 east of Vail closed Thursday afternoon due to safety concerns as a snowstorm blasts the Vail area. The interstate reopened just after 5 p.m., although drivers were urged to use caution. The storm is expected to continue into Friday, with more travel delays...
Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit’s history of large-scale food spills
A semitractor-trailer spilled soy sauce all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, temporarily closing the eastbound lanes near Frisco at around 1 p.m. Summit Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, as it was originally thought that the truck was spilling flammable gas or fuel onto the roadway, according to an Instagram post from the department.
Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico
Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
LGBTQ community and allies share the impact of Pride flag removal from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — On Wednesday night, nearly 70 individuals — spanning multiple generations, several Eagle County municipalities, and representing the full spectrum of LGBTQ identities and allies — showed up at the Gypsum Recreation Center to discuss the recent removal of the Pride plag from the facility, and its impact to the local LGBTQ community.
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
12-year-old girl found safe
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) located a 12-year-old who went missing from the Lockwood area of Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon. The girl was found safe and is back home with her family, according to the sheriff's office. JCSO originally tweeted about the disappearance on...
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Friend of murdered Boulder County carjacking victim: "This auto theft has to stop"
Taylor Smith Maxwell and Paige Rice Norton were on their way home from a mother-daughter day in Wyoming late Saturday when they decided to drive to a friend’s house and surprise her. But when they got to Boulder County at the intersection of Highway 287 and Yellowstone Road, there was a car coming towards them with sparks lighting up the dark.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
Another suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man
LAKEWOOD, Colo — Another one of the three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man last year has pleaded guilty in the case. Savannah Wilson, 25, was charged in connection to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.
