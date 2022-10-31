ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Gated Home Sitting Atop 9+ Acres with Breathtaking Views Seeks $4.8 Million in Evergreen, Colorado

30726 Snowbird Lane Home in Evergreen, Colorado for Sale. 30726 Snowbird Lane, Evergreen, Colorado is a beautiful one-of-a-kind home sitting atop 9+ acres with breathtaking views close to world-class ski areas, as well as Denver’s major league sporting events and cultural activities. This Home in Evergreen offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 30726 Snowbird Lane, please contact Gwenivere Snyder (Phone: 303-718-1085) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty & Rollie Jordan (Phone: 303-601-9055) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

Hot dog! Wienermobile arrives in Colorado this weekend

DENVER — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Centennial State. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be making appearances...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
Boulder Clarion

Best of Boulder East County 2022 — Food

The highly-awarded Moxie has been turning heads since 2015 with its impressive bread, pastries and breakfast and lunch plates. Challah, sourdough, baguettes and a range of ciabatta all showcase organic, heirloom grains and a slow fermentation process. Bagels. Moe’s Broadway Bagel. Multiple locations across Boulder County. Longmont Winner: Big...
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
Aspen Daily News

Email history shows congenial communication between Frisch, High Mountain Taxi going back to 2016

Last month, Breitbart News, a conservative media organization, published allegations made by former High Mountain Taxi proprietor Todd Gardner that he had successfully blackmailed Adam Frisch, the Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, when he was an Aspen City Council member several years ago. The...
ASPEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate

Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Critics of Vail’s new parking plan continue to sound off

Since rolling out its new plan for parking, the town of Vail has been receiving some pushback from local employees and employers about not only the increased costs but also allowing anyone to park in some of the town’s outlying lots. However, despite the expressed concerns, the town is...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County local Rodney Davis reported missing in Mexico

Longtime Eagle County local Rodney Davis, 73, has been missing for a week after disappearing near Loreto, Mexico, on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Davis, who has lived in the valley since the 1970s, has spent the last 10 winters at a campground called ​​Juncalito Beach, located on the Baja Peninsula, with a group of retirees who regularly camp together.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont

A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

12-year-old girl found safe

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) located a 12-year-old who went missing from the Lockwood area of Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon. The girl was found safe and is back home with her family, according to the sheriff's office. JCSO originally tweeted about the disappearance on...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
