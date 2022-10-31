Read full article on original website
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
WWE Interested In Bringing Back 27 Year Old Star After Year Long Hiatus
Her too? There have been a lot of returns to the WWE roster this year as the new regime has been a bit more open to bringing back former stars. This has caused a long string of surprises, including some names who have not been in the company in a long time. Now we have another name being rumored as a possible return after a pretty lengthy absence from the ring.
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s ROH Title Match on AEW Dynamite, Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champs
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to hype up tonight’s episode of Dynamite and Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.” In hyping up the match, Tony Khan listed off a number of former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He stated the following (via <WrestlingInc.com)
Relative Of Roman Reigns Reveals Recent Bloodline Addition They Disliked
A relative of Roman Reigns has revealed a recent Bloodline addition that they disliked. The Anoa’i family is one of the most decorated in wrestling history with The Bloodline representing them currently on WWE television. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the...
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
Anoa’i Family Member Warns Bloodline Against Trusting Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is an Honorary Member of the Bloodline, and fans are here for it. That being said, not everyone trusts the Underdog From The Underground. Legendary Anoa’i Family member Samu has watched from a distance while his family members have ruled WWE television for the past two years. He has stated that Reigns, The Usos, and most recently added Bloodline member Solo Sikoa have impressed him but he cannot say the same for Sami Zayn.
Update On Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring
Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series has been on hiatus since the conclusion of its third season just over a year ago. The popular show focused on untold stories of tragedies that have occurred in the pro wrestling industry. Co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have since helped launch "Tales From the Territories”, which led to speculation that "Dark Side" was canceled.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/4/22)
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be the Crown Jewel go-home show, with the final build for tomorrow’s big event. SmackDown was taped last Friday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO; full spoilers can be found by clicking here. WWE has only announced three matches for...
Photo: WWE Stars Arrive in Saudi Arabia Ahead of the Crown Jewel on Saturday
WWE talent has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th. According to The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Arabia informed the US of a potential imminent threat to their Kingdom from Iran. If there is a problem, WWE has emergency plans in place. Bayley...
Restrictions in Place for the Match Between Shinsuke Nakamura and The Great Muta
As PWMania.com previously reported, Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will face the Great Muta on New Year’s Day at their The New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan. Many people were surprised to see the match booked because WWE usually does not allow talent...
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
NXT Star Reportedly Released Due To Backstage Behavior
WWE returns have become more common than WWE releases over the last few months. However, this week five wrestlers were released from NXT. Bodhi Hayward had been involved in a storyline with Andre Chase University, but it looks like his time with NXT is over as the company has parted ways with Hayward.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
