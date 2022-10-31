Read full article on original website
Related
Where HireRight Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for HireRight Holdings HRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HireRight Holdings. The company has an average price target of $18.0 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $12.00.
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Expert Ratings for Ingersoll Rand
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Ingersoll Rand IR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health CAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cardinal Health. The company has an average price target of $73.83 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $64.00.
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare
Within the last quarter, Definitive Healthcare DH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.8 versus the current price of Definitive Healthcare at $13.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Where Maravai LifeSciences Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Maravai LifeSciences MRVI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Maravai LifeSciences. The company has an average price target of $27.14 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $17.00.
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arconic
Arconic ARNC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $27.0 versus the current price of Arconic at $19.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Arconic...
Where Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs has an average price target of $17.0 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $14.00.
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Expert Ratings for Watts Water Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Watts Water Technologies WTS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Focus Finl Partners
Focus Finl Partners FOCS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Focus Finl Partners has an average price target of $42.5 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $36.00.
Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Expert Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics
Within the last quarter, PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average price target of $49.75 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $44.00.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0