Court papers: Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi told police he wanted to hold House speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'

Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soonJ.R. HeimbignerCalifornia State
sfstandard.com
Murder Charges Against an Alameda Deputy Who Failed a Psych Exam Prompted a State Review—Now, SF Sheriffs Have Been Cleared
A state review of more than 200 San Francisco sheriff’s deputies whose psychological exam results were called into question found that none of them had failed. The review, which was launched in early October, followed allegations that 24-year-old Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr.—who reportedly received a failing grade on his psychological exam—had murdered a couple in their East Bay home.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
Graphic photos show injuries to 7-Eleven employee who survived deadly attack
Caution: This story contains graphic photos that some viewers might find disturbing. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim who survived a deadly attack at a 7-Eleven store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has shared photos of their injuries with KRON4. The victim, an employee at the store where the attack took place, is seen bandaged, […]
NBC Bay Area
Boss Recalls Pelosi Attack Suspect's Descent Into Extremism
When Frank Ciccarelli hired David DePape, he was homeless and living under a tree in Berkeley’s Aquatic Park. But he was quiet, likeable and a steady worker building decks with Ciccarelli for six years, he recalled Monday. And politically liberal. Three years ago, Ciccarelli worked out a way for...
21 people arrested in $545 million catalytic converter theft scheme
Twenty-one people were arrested and or charged in connection to a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters across the nation, according to a press release the United States Department of Justice.
SFGate
Man who blamed girlfriend's killing on anti-Asian hate was behind murder-for-hire scheme, police say
A man who allegedly orchestrated his girlfriend's murder in Oakland, California, stood to gain millions from her death, according to court documents released Monday. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 21 killing of his longtime girlfriend, 60-year-old Lili Xu. Chia killed himself in Santa Rita Jail a few hours after he was arrested, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
California prosecutors say man in Oakland murder-for-hire plot stood to receive $1M after girlfriend’s death
The boyfriend accused of having his girlfriend killed in California was set to receive $1 million after her death, according to Bay-area prosecutors.
KESQ
Son of murder-for-hire suspect describes father as ‘master manipulator’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — ABC7 News is learning stunning new details about one of the men suspected in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his longtime girlfriend. Last Friday, 73-year-old Nelson Chia died by suicide after being arrested for murder along with 35-year-old Hasheem Bason in a plot to kill Lili Xu outside a Little Saigon massage parlor in Oakland.
Alleged San Francisco serial harasser Bill Hobbs faces additional charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man accused of groping and assaulting at least 14 women was facing additional charges Wednesday after six new victims have come forward since his arrest. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she was adding three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault to the list of charges she had previously filed against the 34-year-old William "Bill" Hobbs.Hobbs was arrested on Oct. 14 just hours after a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued a warrant for the suspect. Hobbs had pleaded not guilty to the...
KTVU FOX 2
DA not charging driver who killed Supervisor Wilma Chan; successor faces trial
ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney's Office says it will not be filing charges against the driver who hit and killed Supervisor Wilma Chan. Chan died almost one year ago while walking her dog near the corner of Grand and Shoreline Drive in Alameda. The driver remained on...
sftimes.com
Suspect in the deadly 7-11 attack identified
A 77-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning. According to Chief Raj Vaswani, SFPD’s initial reports misstated the man’s age and clarified that the victim was Richard Owens, 77. He was attacked at a 7-11 on Bayshore Boulevard. The incident...
oaklandside.org
City’s investigation of alleged misconduct by Sheng Thao started in June—not October
Election observers are calling it an October surprise—a bomb intentionally dropped in the final stretch of an election to derail a candidate or boost another. But a former staffer’s complaint against Sheng Thao wasn’t first made in October. Rather, it was lodged in June and was slowly winding its way through the Public Ethics Commission’s administrative process until a political blogger amplified the allegations in an Oct. 25 interview posted to YouTube.
Woman arrested in San Jose hit-and-run involving elderly woman, toddler
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman has been arrested after confessing to police that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident with an elderly woman and a toddler, according to the San Jose Police Department. In the early evening of Oct. 25, officers were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle […]
Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita jail
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin last week, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon on […]
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
eastcountytoday.net
Former Santa Rita Jail Inmate Sentenced To 7 Years For Distributing Fentanyl That Killed Fellow Inmate
OAKLAND – A federal judge today sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed an inmate at the Santa Rita Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephane M. Hinds, FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, and Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Jon S. Tigar.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
