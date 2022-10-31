ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Texans cut Demone Harris, Micah Dew-Treadway

HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran defensive end Demone Harris from the active roster and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad. Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds)...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texans rookie Teagan Quitoriano catches touchdown on first NFL catch in his first game

HOUSTON – Teagan Quitoriano caught some serious air, leaping high for a touchdown catch Thursday night in a loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans’ rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, made his NFL debut. And Quitoriano was a hit, making an immediate impact.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy