Click2Houston.com
Texans cut Demone Harris, Micah Dew-Treadway
HOUSTON – The Texans cut veteran defensive end Demone Harris from the active roster and defensive tackle Micah Dew-Treadway. Harris has played in three games this season and has recorded four tackles and one quarterback hit. He was previously on the Texans’ practice squad. Harris (6-foot-4, 272 pounds)...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Heights HS Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Heights High School Volleyball standout Austyn Lanclos. The Heights HS senior does it all on the court as a co-captain of the team while sporting a 4.6 GPA -- she’s at the top 6% of the class.
Click2Houston.com
Texans rookie Teagan Quitoriano catches touchdown on first NFL catch in his first game
HOUSTON – Teagan Quitoriano caught some serious air, leaping high for a touchdown catch Thursday night in a loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans’ rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, made his NFL debut. And Quitoriano was a hit, making an immediate impact.
