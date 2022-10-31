HOUSTON – Teagan Quitoriano caught some serious air, leaping high for a touchdown catch Thursday night in a loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans’ rookie tight end, activated from injured reserve-designated for return before kickoff after recovering from a knee injury and returning to practice in October, made his NFL debut. And Quitoriano was a hit, making an immediate impact.

