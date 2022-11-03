ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater XP to debut world premiere of 'Crossing the Veil'

Martin Hopewell is one of the main characters in 'Crossing the Veil', except that he's dead and the play is set at his own funeral.

As his family says their goodbyes, Martin's spirit climbs out of the casket and he begins to have a dialogue with them, but they don't see or hear him.

Martin realizes that his family had not seen him as the wonderful father and husband he had always thought himself to be.

"It's an interesting story about what we thought our lives were like, and how others perceived it," says Bob Bowersox, playwright and director of 'Crossing the Veil'.

You may recognize Bowersox from his decades-long QVC show, "In the Kitchen with Bob."

Bowersox grew up in Wilmington, Del. and says he started writing for the screen and stage at just 9-years-old.

He's also acted in 22 movies, including M. Night Shyamalan's 'The Sixth Sense' and 'Unbreakable.'

'Crossing the Veil' is inspired by the funeral of Bowersox's own father, as he wove in details of their real-life relationship.

"It was exploring those feelings and having the son say them for me, because I never got a chance to say them to my father," says Bowersox.

'Crossing the Veil' runs from Nov. 5-26 at Plays and Players' Skinner Studio.

