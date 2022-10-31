Read full article on original website
Ryan Reynolds just took another jab at Nick Cannon, who's now expecting baby No. 11
Ryan Reynolds, who is expanding his own family, reacts to Nick Cannon confirming that he will welcome another child with model Alyssa Scott.
Mediawan’s New Label StoryNation Productions Bows With ‘Escort Boys,‘ ’Hot Ones’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Mediawan’s newly launched banner StoryNation Productions label is kicking off with a pair of internationally driven shows based on hit IP’s, “Escort Boys” and “Hot Ones.” The company was created last year by two well-established producers, Charlotte Toledano Detaille and Jean-Paul Géronimi who both previously worked at Lagardere Studios which is now part of Mediawan. Ordered by Amazon Prime Video, “Escort Boys” marks the TV debut of Ruben Alves, the filmmaker of the “Gilded Cage” and “Miss.” StoryNation is producing the series with Myriam Gharbi de Vasselot at Oberkampf Productions, another Mediawan group label. “Escort Boys” is loosely based on the...
Zooey Deschanel’s Kids Think ‘Elf’ Is Too ‘Scary’ Because They Are So Worried About Santa
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to get the holiday decorations out, make some hot cocoa, and sit down to your annual re-watching of Elf. But one family who probably won’t be doing that this year? Elf star Zooey Deschanel and her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik. The reason they’ll be skipping on this beloved Will Ferrell-led comedy is actually so cute. “I think they’re a little young for it,” Deschanel told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily yesterday, after revealing that her kids watched...
