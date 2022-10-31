Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
BCWRD Sheyenne River Erosion Study Underway
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Water Resources District (BCWRD) is seeking input from public and private landowners with infrastructure along the Sheyenne River. The BCWRD is completing a study of the Sheyenne River from Lake Ashtabula north of Valley City, ND, downstream to the confluence with...
newsdakota.com
Seasonal Closure Of Valley City Town & Country Club
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Town Country Club restaurant known as Trestles Bar and Grill will be closing for the winter at the end of the business day on Friday, November 11th. Board member Bob Bergan said it was a tough decision, but one that the board has...
newsdakota.com
Ag Issues & Topics on Tap at Central Dakota Ag Day
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday, Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Discusses ARPA Funding for Shop, Snow Blower
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was discussed during the Stutsman County Commission and Park Board meeting Tuesday. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland asked the commission if he was okay to move forward with refacing the main shop using ARPA funds. $33,160 was tentatively approved for...
valleynewslive.com
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
newsdakota.com
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
newsdakota.com
Trick-Or-Can Brings in Record Number of Donations
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown’s Student Senate hosted its annual Trick-Or-Can event on October 30 and saw record-breaking numbers. More than 280 students participated, collecting nearly 6,000 items to donate to the Community Action Region VI food pantry in Jamestown. With the need for donations at...
valleynewslive.com
WF neighborhood raises health concerns on nearby concrete excavating business
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo neighborhood is blowing the whistle tonight in hopes of breathing easier. Steve Narlock has lived in his neighborhood on Riverwood Drive for nearly three decades and says it use to be picture perfect. “It was nice! You could go out,...
newsdakota.com
Firm Foundations Supporting Recovery & Sober Living
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Since 2018, Firm Foundations has been providing housing for those on their journey to recovery and sober living. First started under Hope Manor in Bismarck, Debbie Loftsgard took over the reigns to provide housing for both men and women in Jamestown. Loftsgard shared that she...
newsdakota.com
NDSU Extension & Research Staff Honored for Service
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension and Research Extension Center faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Nov. 1-3, NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center fall conference in Fargo. Those recognized were:. Five Years. Janna Block – Hettinger Research Extension...
valleynewslive.com
No tricks today; West Fargo Municipal Court is giving second chances
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Municipal Court is hosting their first “second chances” event for people with active warrants to have a chance to get it wiped. Lieutenant Cody Beilke said it’s a chance for people with misdemeanor warrants to come in without the...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
newsdakota.com
31st Annual Community Free Thanksgiving Nov. 24
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”
newsdakota.com
UJ Secures $1M Match in Fundraising Campaign
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown accomplished a fundraising challenge initiated by donor Jack Schuler. The parameters of the challenge included fundraising $1 million toward endowment, which would be matched for a total of $2 million, only if the funds were raised in a single year. “When...
kvrr.com
Two More Dilapidated Houses Set For Demolition in Fargo, Squatter Problem Continues
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo city commissioners unanimously declare two abandoned houses as dangerous buildings and ordered the structures to be torn down. The city’s inspections director say taxes have not been paid for several years at the house at 812 7th Street North. He says water has...
valleynewslive.com
Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
wdayradionow.com
Local conservation group seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant from Moorhead park
(Moorhead, MN) -- Members of FM Community are invited to help remove an invasive plant growing in a Moorhead park. The City of Moorhead has begun the process of clearing out large patches of Buckthorn growing in M.B Johnson Park. A local organization is gathering volunteers as a part of "Call to Earth Day" on November 3rd between 2 p.m and 6 p.m to continue those efforts, and clear the plant from the public space.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Volleyball Play-in Set
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final night of Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball was predictable, and set the table for the Hi-Liners play-in. Valley City will travel to West Fargo Horace Saturday in the do-or-die scenario that is the play-in. The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the loser will have their season come to a close.
Country Act Who Was Just In Bismarck Announces Fargo, ND Show
Tickets go on sale this Friday for this artist who was recently in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
