Valley City, ND

BCWRD Sheyenne River Erosion Study Underway

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Water Resources District (BCWRD) is seeking input from public and private landowners with infrastructure along the Sheyenne River. The BCWRD is completing a study of the Sheyenne River from Lake Ashtabula north of Valley City, ND, downstream to the confluence with...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Seasonal Closure Of Valley City Town & Country Club

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Town Country Club restaurant known as Trestles Bar and Grill will be closing for the winter at the end of the business day on Friday, November 11th. Board member Bob Bergan said it was a tough decision, but one that the board has...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Ag Issues & Topics on Tap at Central Dakota Ag Day

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day on Friday, Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks.
CARRINGTON, ND
Stutsman County Discusses ARPA Funding for Shop, Snow Blower

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was discussed during the Stutsman County Commission and Park Board meeting Tuesday. Road Superintendent Jim Wentland asked the commission if he was okay to move forward with refacing the main shop using ARPA funds. $33,160 was tentatively approved for...
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
Progress update on F-M Flood Diversion Project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Contractors are making progress on the southern embankment and structures that will control water flow during extreme flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Metro Flood Diversion Authority provided an update on the status of the project through October 2022. At the diversion inlet structure,...
FARGO, ND
The Green Room Floral Shop Opens In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A new floral shop is now open in the basement of Urban Couture in downtown Valley City. It’s called, “The Green Room.” Owner Chance Fraze said he’s been planning to open this business for a few years. He talked about what his shop offers prospective customers.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Trick-Or-Can Brings in Record Number of Donations

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown’s Student Senate hosted its annual Trick-Or-Can event on October 30 and saw record-breaking numbers. More than 280 students participated, collecting nearly 6,000 items to donate to the Community Action Region VI food pantry in Jamestown. With the need for donations at...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Firm Foundations Supporting Recovery & Sober Living

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Since 2018, Firm Foundations has been providing housing for those on their journey to recovery and sober living. First started under Hope Manor in Bismarck, Debbie Loftsgard took over the reigns to provide housing for both men and women in Jamestown. Loftsgard shared that she...
JAMESTOWN, ND
NDSU Extension & Research Staff Honored for Service

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Extension) – North Dakota State University Extension and Research Extension Center faculty and staff were honored for their years of service at the Nov. 1-3, NDSU Extension and Research Extension Center fall conference in Fargo. Those recognized were:. Five Years. Janna Block – Hettinger Research Extension...
FARGO, ND
31st Annual Community Free Thanksgiving Nov. 24

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 31st Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Concordia Lutheran Church returns this Thanksgiving. “We will provide meals through a drive up process available from 11 AM to 1 PM at the church,” Co-chair Amy Neustel stated. “Please watch the signage for the drive through meal pick up set up that day using the alley from the north end of the block. We will also provide delivery of meals that day from 11-1.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
UJ Secures $1M Match in Fundraising Campaign

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown accomplished a fundraising challenge initiated by donor Jack Schuler. The parameters of the challenge included fundraising $1 million toward endowment, which would be matched for a total of $2 million, only if the funds were raised in a single year. “When...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Applications open for Christmas Food Boxes from the Salvation Army

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As we turn the calendar to November, many are making holiday plans and preparations. The Salvation Army is preparing to help families this season as well. The non-profit is now taking applications for Christmas food boxes. The Salvation Army says to spread the word...
FARGO, ND
Local conservation group seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant from Moorhead park

(Moorhead, MN) -- Members of FM Community are invited to help remove an invasive plant growing in a Moorhead park. The City of Moorhead has begun the process of clearing out large patches of Buckthorn growing in M.B Johnson Park. A local organization is gathering volunteers as a part of "Call to Earth Day" on November 3rd between 2 p.m and 6 p.m to continue those efforts, and clear the plant from the public space.
MOORHEAD, MN
Hi-Liner Volleyball Play-in Set

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final night of Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) volleyball was predictable, and set the table for the Hi-Liners play-in. Valley City will travel to West Fargo Horace Saturday in the do-or-die scenario that is the play-in. The winner advances to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, the loser will have their season come to a close.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck

CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
CASSELTON, ND

