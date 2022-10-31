Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Christmas Fantasy House
MILWAUKEE - If you love looking at holiday décor but don’t have time to put it up, the Christmas Fantasy House is the perfect way to soak in the sights without putting in the work. Brian Kramp is at the Christmas Fantasy House that’s become a holiday tradition...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Where to find bubble tea
MILWAUKEE - Bubble tea is rising in popularity, and there are several places in Milwaukee to give it a try. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us is where we can find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feed Your Soul is a one-of-a kind event in Milwaukee
Tomorrow night a group of local artists are getting together with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to fight hunger with art! Brian Kramp is at The House Of Rad with a preview of an event that’s helped raise more than 800,000 dollars over nearly 20 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What to do with leftover Halloween candy
MILWAUKEE - Not sure what to do with the rest of your Halloween haul? Check out these suggestions from Milwaukee With Kids.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Brisket Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave., is Kenosha’s first craft brewery and boasts a comfortable atmosphere...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Nov. 4-6
The Milwaukee Ballet is performing a classic and beloved ballet this weekend, Swan Lake. Featuring Milwaukee’s Ballet Orchestra, the prestigious show plays multiple times this weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here. 2. Bloomin’ 2022 at MOWA. ALL WEEKEND | MUSEUM OF WISCONSIN ART. See over twenty different...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket begins Saturday
Founded in 2003 by a group of visionaries who first had the original idea of bringing a European-style market to the City of Kenosha, HarborMarket's mission is to enhance quality of life by connecting regional produce, meat and cheese producers; creators of ready-to-eat as well as processed foods and artisans of all kinds with consumers at our year-round Saturday market.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
CBS 58
Hundreds of pumpkins, thousands of kids line downtown Cedarburg for annual Pumpkin Walk
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A special Halloween tradition returned to downtown Cedarburg on Monday night. Thousands of trick-or-treaters took to the sidewalks for the town's annual Pumpkin Walk. The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce expected around 5,000 people to attend the downtown even, which is now more than a decade...
ozaukeepress.com
A new career begins with the opening of Port shop
Former teacher Kristin Chapman is starting the second chapter of her professional life with Revival Home Interiors on Spring Street. A FORMER WOODWORKING shop next to Align Chiropractic on Port Washington’s south side has been converted into a cute and cozy home decor shop owned by Kristin Chapman. Revival Home Interiors at 1040 S. Spring St. opens Nov. 4. Photo by Sam Arendt.
West Bend kicks off the holiday season with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
The City of West Bend will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony will include free hot chocolate and live music.
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Wegner's St. Martins Inn
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. It’s hard to call a place that’s been a local dining icon – so much so it was profiled nationwide in Saveur magazine – a “hidden gem.” But then you actually find Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, 11318 W. St Martins Rd., walk into the restaurant and bar and it just feels like an insider’s secret, a small and wholly unassuming neighborhood hub tucked away in the suburbs, featuring nothing showy and no pretentions. Unlike most places found in fancy foodie magazines, the inn has no interest in being hip – just a cozy spot with even cozier comfort food.
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals you can find when you go.
milwaukeemag.com
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee This November
Bucks, blues and birds of prey are just a few of the events to explore this month. Looking to boost your culinary skills? Consider a class at the Public Market or Glorioso’s. Options range from knife skills (Glorioso’s, Nov. 15) and building a bar cart (Public Market, Nov. 16), to making lasagna (Glorioso’s, Nov. 4) and hot cinnamon peanut brittle (Public Market, Nov. 10).
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend man accused; creating notes with vulgar, profane language
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old West Bend man faces multiple charges for alleged placing and sending notes with vulgar or profane language around West Bend – and to lawmakers. The accused is Michael Miecielica – and he faces the following counts:. Disorderly conduct (three counts) Computer message-threaten/obscenity...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man, 61, last seen on N. 55th Street
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Ronald Bruner of Milwaukee. Officials say Bruner was last seen in the area near N. 55th Street between Mill Road and W. Green Tree Road. He should still be walking as officials say he does not have access to a vehicle or bus pass. Bruner also does not have a cellphone.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
