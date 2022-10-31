ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU coach Mel Tucker speaks on Michigan tunnel incident on Monday afternoon

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Michigan defeated Michigan State on Saturday but, sadly, that’s not the talking point. Instead, Mel Tucker had his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon and as expected, there were questions to be answered about what his team did in the Michigan tunnel.

On Sunday night, Tucker announced that four players would be suspended indefinitely. Those four suspended players – linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Khary Crump and Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young. They will not be allowed to participate in any team activities according to Mel Tucker.

The MSU head coach told the media that he was “unaware” of what happened when it happened. He said that he went off the field and went straight to the locker room to address the team, but he was made aware right before the postgame press conference on Saturday night. Once he gathered more information, he made the decision to suspend the four players.

But Tucker believes that this incident does not represent the culture at Michigan State.

“The incident involving a small group of our players does not represent our culture,” said Tucker on Monday.

Tucker said that he was sorry for what transpired and he is “deeply sorry” to both universities, the Big Ten, and the fans.

He also said that he has not spoken to Jim Harbaugh and wasn’t clear if he intends to do so. It was mentioned earlier that the parents of Gemon Green intended to press charges against the MSU player(s) that assaulted him. Tucker was asked to comment on that.

“It would be irresponsible” to comment is all that Tucker would say on the matter. The MSU coach declined to comment any other saying that this was an ongoing investigation.

You can see a little of what Tucker said below.

