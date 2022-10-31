Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
Takeoff shooting - latest: Nurse at scene opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Bachelorette Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer ‘split’ after he no-showed her DWTS performance & couple was ‘not on same page’
GABBY Windey has split up with her fiancé Erich Schwer. The ICU nurse, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, split up from him just two months after The Bachelorette finale. A source confirmed to E! News on Friday that the pair has split up, with a...
Comments / 0