Town by Town: November 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield the 34th annual High School Girl’s Basketball Tip-Off classic took place Thursday night. The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club welcomed special guest, Vinny Del Negro, for their donor appreciation event and girls basketball tip-off classic. Del Negro, a Springfield native and NBA player for 14 years, was the head coach of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls from 2009 to 2010, and the Los Angeles Clippers from 2010 to 2013.
Springfield Championship Boxing being held at MassMutual Center
The MassMutual Center is hosting 'Springfield Championship Boxing' featuring a pair of 8-round title fights.
Springfield men’s basketball ready to thrive under coach Mike McClendon
This season marks a new era of Springfield College men’s basketball. A newborn sense of hunger, determination and desperation to reposition themselves amongst the NEWMAC’s best has penetrated the Pride locker room. They’re pushing each other like never before, engaging in two, three workouts a day – not letting any team in Division III outwork them.
MGM employees volunteer to place flags on veteran graves
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield’s team members spent the day Thursday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery. This is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country. We’re told more than 20-thousand veteran graves are located in Springfield. Twice a year, ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
Stores busy as residents grab tickets for $1.2 billion Powerball drawing
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over one billion are up for grabs for a winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s big drawing. “I came in to buy some Powerball tickets,” said Fran Beaulieu of Wilbraham. Western Massachusetts residents were trying their hand and hoping to score big on Wednesday night’s...
Car fire at West Springfield convenience store
West Springfield firefighters have put out a car fire at a Westfield Street convenience store Thursday afternoon.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in the hospital in what is described as critical, but stable condition after being stabbed Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at about 8 p.m. to the 10 block of York Street after hearing about a stabbing, according to police. The victim, who is in his 20s, […]
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. Getting Answers: Question...
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Closed Chez Josef banquet facility in Agawam heads to foreclosure auction
AGAWAM — Shuttered banquet facility Chez Josef is headed to foreclosure auction on Nov. 16. Auctioneers Aaron Posnik & Co., of West Springfield, plan to sell the 1,500-seat. 52,000-square-foot banquet facility at 176 Shoemaker Lane along with about 10 acres of land with 365 parking spaces.
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Volunteers needed for Pittsfield Thanksgiving dinner
The Christian Center in Pittsfield is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Thanksgiving meal.
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Worcester's annual Hill-O-Ween event attracts families from all over the city
WORCESTER, Mass. - The 7th annual Hill-O-Ween event took over Worcester’s Union Hill neighborhood Monday evening. It's a partnership between the Worcester Police Department, Saint John’s Food for the Poor and Worcester Academy. The event gives children who live in the Union Hill, Grafton Hill and Vernon Hill neighborhoods a safe way to celebrate Halloween.
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Boston Wednesday, announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter. Updated: 7 hours ago. This comes after...
Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
West Springfield Police looking for missing man
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Zachary Warren, 32, has not been seen since Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. Warren has some cognitive challenges, so police said it’s important he is found and reunited...
