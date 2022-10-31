SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -MGM Springfield’s team members spent the day Thursday placing American flags on the graves of veterans throughout Springfield Cemetery. This is part of a city-wide effort with the Department of Veterans’ Services to honor and remember those who have served our country. We’re told more than 20-thousand veteran graves are located in Springfield. Twice a year, ahead of Memorial Day and Veterans Day, city volunteers come together to participate in flagging efforts.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO