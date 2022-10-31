Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide
Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels. Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels. Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT. In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President...
South Windsor Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot At Victim Following Them, Police Say
Police in Connecticut are searching for two men who allegedly shot a person following them after being seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Chapel Road in South Windsor. According to Sgt. Mark Cleverdon, of the...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police looking for missing man
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Zachary Warren, 32, has not been seen since Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. Warren has some cognitive challenges, so police said it’s important he is found and reunited...
Manhunt for West Hartford shooting suspect underway in Massachusetts
WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Massachusetts State Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shooting in West Hartford earlier Friday morning. The incident happened on the western side of the University of St. Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police had responded to...
thisweekinworcester.com
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.
During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow
CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
36-Year-Old Man Faces Drugs, Gun, Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday. During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle.
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder
Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police seek public’s help in identifying homicide suspect
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a homicide suspect. Authorities said he is wanted in the homicide of Dominic Battle on August 20. Battle, 24, of Manchester, was shot in front of the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue. Anyone with...
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
