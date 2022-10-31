ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with 1966 West Springfield homicide

Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels. Baystate Medical receives donation from Hyundai Hope on Wheels. Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan. Updated: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT. In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police looking for missing man

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Zachary Warren, 32, has not been seen since Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. Warren has some cognitive challenges, so police said it’s important he is found and reunited...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Search continues in Blandford and Russell for Connecticut shooting suspect

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Connecticut earlier today. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around 8 a.m. Friday, several units were dispatched after information indicated that a suspect in a shooting in West Hartford, CT was in the area of Blandford and Russell.
RUSSELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Enfield Police arrest suspect in August homicide case

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested in connection with a murder in Enfield. Enfield Police were called to the town green in the early morning hours of August 10 for a report of an unresponsive man found in the gazebo. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Christopher...
ENFIELD, CT
thisweekinworcester.com

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.

During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow

CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
LUDLOW, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
HOLYOKE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Hartford Murder

Hartford Police are looking for a man that's believed to be a suspect in a murder investigation. The man pictured above was allegedly involved in the murder of 24-year-old Dominic Battle on Aug. 20. The shooting happened outside a nightclub on Maple Avenue. The shooting happened just before midnight at...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for trafficking heroin, cocaine

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ludlow Police have arrested a Springfield man after he reportedly trafficked more than 200 grams of both heroin and cocaine. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, 31-year-old Orlando Santiago Jr. was arrested Thursday, October 27 during the execution of a search warrant at a single-family house on Munsing Street in Ludlow.
LUDLOW, MA

