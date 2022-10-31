Read full article on original website
Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen
A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
977wmoi.com
West Central Football Hoping for Another Favorable Outcome Against Quarterfinal Opponent
The West Central high school 8-man football team has moved into the quarterfinals of the I8FA playoffs. The 2nd seeded Heat hosted 15th seeded South Beloit in Biggsville on Friday night, and made quick work of the visiting Sobos, getting out to a 64-16 lead at the half and ultimately winning by a score of 72-16. Halfback Kaiden Droste continued to shine with a 353 yard, 7 touchdown day, as he has now scored over 46 times this season.
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo football falls in playoffs, sets sights on 2023 season
The Geneseo Football Team may have lost the first round playoff game, but the 2022 Green Machine did accomplish something that had not been done since 2017 just by being in the playoffs. There is a reason why Carterville is the No. 1 seed in the IHSA Class 4A playoffs...
WQAD
Rock Island High School parents speak out against 'unusable' pool, swim teams lament difficulties and falling numbers
RIHS's swim teams have been practicing at Augustana while their pool remains out of commission. Parents are calling on the school board to do something.
St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse Returns November 12
The St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse is betting on a sunny, warmish afternoon on Saturday, November 12th. Please join us 1 – 3 p.m. for music, poetry, and fellowship to benefit the St. Joe’s Evening Meal. There will be a fire in the fire pit and coffee and light snacks at this family-friendly event lead by Chris Dunn.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue unveils uniform combo ahead of key B1G matchup with Iowa
Purdue unveiled the uniform combo for the upcoming B1G matchup with Iowa in Week 10. For the 1st time this season, the Boilermakers are wearing gray jerseys with black pants, topped off with gold helmets. The gray jerseys are not new for the Boilermakers, but this is the 1st time the team will pair the gray with gold and black.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
Rock Island’s Earl Hansen Opens New Playground Thanks To Donor
Thanks to a generous donor, Earl Hanson Elementary School was able to purchase a new playground for its students!. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
ourquadcities.com
Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival
Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
fox9.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Veterans Resource Center to Host Animal Shelter Donation Drive
Moline, IL – – The Western Illinois University- Quad Cities Veterans Resource Center will host a Veterans Animal Shelter Donation Drive Tuesday, Nov. 1-Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the Quad Cities Complex C Atrium. This event is open to all WIU faculty, staff, students and the QC community to donate.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
voiceofmuscatine.com
City of Muscatine currently offering an array of job opportunities; full time, part time, seasonal
The City of Muscatine is looking for individuals who have a sense of commitment, those who want to help their community while making a difference, and those who have the ability to fulfill job performance expectations. The City wants the best and the brightest individuals to join the team and provide the highest level of professional public service to the citizens and visitors who live and visit Muscatine.
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
Antique Spectacular Brings Vintage Style To Rock Island
Have you been trying to find that perfect addition to your home décor? Or maybe you just can’t get enough antiques for your vintage collection. Then this is the show for you!. The annual Spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be taking place Friday through Sunday at the...
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
QuadCities.com
