CBD Fiend On The Loose After Stealing Dozens Of Cartridges From Maryland Tobacco Store

Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

Police are investigating an armed robbery after a thief stole dozens of CBD cartridges from a tobacco store in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

The suspect reportedly entered the A to Z Tobacco store at 336 Hospital Drive around 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 and brought 70 CBD cartridges to the cashier before lifting his shirt to brandish a handgun, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Detectives say that the suspect is described as a black man in his 30s who stands about 6-foot 3-inches tall and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and red shirt.

Police searched the area after the robbery but were unable to locate the thief.

Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

