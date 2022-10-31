ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Brazilian stocks and currency up after Lula win

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcv9H_0itMAfLj00
  • Summary
  • Companies

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency rallied and the country's main stock index also rose in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead.

The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after having fallen 2% overnight . The Bovespa stock index (.BVSP) sank 2% at the opening, rebounded to rise up to 1.3% and was up 0.6% in afternoon trade.

Traders said growing hopes of an orderly transition were supporting markets as defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro had not made public remarks, while some of his key allies have recognized publicly that Lula has won the race, easing concerns of contested election results.

"There will be no transition problem, even if Bolsonaro reacts badly, most of his allies have already recognized Lula's victory," said Ricardo Campos, Reach Capital's director.

Lula's Workers Party (PT) has a history of implementing policies that support low-income homebuilders, higher education and consumer spending. Lula, a former trade unionist, served two terms as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010.

But fears of more interventionist policies and no support for privatization weighed on shares of state-controlled companies such as oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which fell around 9%.

Xavier Hovasse, head of emerging equities at Carmignac, said he prefers to stay away from state-owned companies due to expected higher intervention by the government.

The Bovespa index was bolstered on Monday by shares of private banks, industrial companies and consumer airlines. Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), which is partly owned by the state, bucked the trend in financials, falling more than 5% on concerns it could be used by the incoming administration to finance projects below market rates.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said expectations for continued income support and a potential consumer debt restructuring program among Lula's policy proposals could be viewed as supportive for domestic consumption, a pillar of growth in Latin America's largest economy.

Investor appetite to profit from interest rate differentials, as well as a relatively cheap stock market, are supportive of further gains in the real, the best performing currency against the dollar this year, according to Patrick Esteruelas, head of global research at Emso Asset Management.

With equity investors concerned about economic growth in China, and Russia effectively closed to foreigners, "the Brazilian equity market is in pole position to absorb that marginal dollar just because of the sheer lack of alternatives in terms of a sizable EM (equities) market," he said.

FOCUS ON LULA CABINET

Investors are closely watching for any indication of Lula's incoming cabinet and clues on the direction of spending.

"How do they plan to fund the social spending? Are we going to see some tax reforms, or where is the windfall going to come from to be able to keep the fiscal deficit in check?," said Alejandro Arevalo, head of emerging markets debt at Jupiter Asset Management in London.

Lula had been cagey about potential cabinet choices while campaigning, but several trusted allies from the PT are expected to take key posts in the new government on Jan. 1.

"The most important focus for the market will be on Lula's nominations to Minister of Finance and Budget Planning," Citi analysts said in a report.

Their report said the most likely outcome would be the appointment of a well-known PT politician such as Alexandre Padilha backed by a respected economic team that would be announced closer to Lula's inauguration.

Francisco Levy, chief strategist at Empiricus Investimentos, said a favorable international reaction to Lula may help markets on the short term. Lula was quickly congratulated by the White House and European governments.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Brazil's hard-currency bonds over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries tightened to 263 basis points on Monday from 272 bps on Friday, data from JPMorgan showed. (.JPMEGDBRAR).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.

In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
rigzone.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore

A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Agriculture Online

Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals

BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of Brazilian corn to China. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United...
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
rigzone.com

Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven

A unit of Russia's stock exchange has become a vital link to the global financial system as tens of billions of dollars flood in from sales of oil and other commodities. — A little-known unit of Russia’s main stock exchange has become a vital link to the global financial system as tens of billions of dollars and euros flood in from sales of oil and other commodities.
maritime-executive.com

EU Sanctions May Put a $16B Hole in Russia's Tanker Fleet

Russia may have to expand its own tanker fleet and attract more tonnage from non-western owners in order to keep moving oil after upcoming EU sanctions - and the details suggest that it will be costly. In a market report released Friday, shipbroker Gibson said that it expects that more...
crypto-academy.org

Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk

Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
Reuters

Reuters

638K+
Followers
362K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy