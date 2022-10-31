Ocean City—Ocean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show November 1 through November 26. The show will be held at the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Avenue. This year’s judges were Sharon Kiefer, Curator of Exhibitions at Perkins Center for the Arts; Chuck Law, artist; and Katherine Aikens, Art Gallery Coordinator, ACCC. The judges had their work cut out for them with129 entries. Eighty-two artists submitted works totaling 129 works with 36 selected for the show. Artists entered from as far away as Chalfont, PA showing the following mediums: oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO