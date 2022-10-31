Read full article on original website
Related
shorelocalnews.com
Margate’s Mega Shopping Weekend to Promote Small Business
MARGATE — The Margate business and restaurant districts will be celebrating Shop Small Business weekend beginning Friday, November 25 through to Sunday, November 27 by offering great sales, discounts, contests for shoppers and a drive through town by America Sign Language (ASL) Santa. Santa will leave from the Margate...
shorelocalnews.com
Veterans Museum Welcomes Visitors on Friday, November 11
The Atlantic County Veterans Museum will be open to visitors on Friday, November 11, 10 AM – 3 PM, in observance of Veterans Day. Visitors will receive a self-guided tour booklet. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing is observed. Groups of 15 or more visitors should call ahead for an appointment.
shorelocalnews.com
Ocean City Arts Center Hosts Juried Art Show
Ocean City—Ocean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show November 1 through November 26. The show will be held at the Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Avenue. This year’s judges were Sharon Kiefer, Curator of Exhibitions at Perkins Center for the Arts; Chuck Law, artist; and Katherine Aikens, Art Gallery Coordinator, ACCC. The judges had their work cut out for them with129 entries. Eighty-two artists submitted works totaling 129 works with 36 selected for the show. Artists entered from as far away as Chalfont, PA showing the following mediums: oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking.
shorelocalnews.com
Absecon officials present on Therapy Dogs at NJSBA Workshop 2022
Leaders from Absecon Public Schools were honored to share the ins and outs of bringing therapy dogs to a school district as presenters during the New Jersey School Board Association Workshop 2022 at the Atlantic City Convention Center recently. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Superintendent Dr. Daniel Dooley, Director of Curriculum...
shorelocalnews.com
What’s New With Medicare in 2023?
Once a year, Medicare beneficiaries have an opportunity to review their Medicare choices, see what new benefit options Medicare has to offer, and make changes to their coverage during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment, October 15 through December 7. Coverage selected during this time becomes effective as of January 1, 2023.
Comments / 0