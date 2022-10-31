Read full article on original website
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
WISH-TV
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 9:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10300 block North CR 800E, Syracuse. Kip G. Schumm reported criminal mischief to seawall lights. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 100 block...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on CR 475E, 300 feet south of East Shore Park Road, Leesburg. Driver: Margaret Lee, 69, Basswood Drive, Warsaw. Driver struck deer. Damage up to $5,000. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, on South...
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
WNDU
One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say Demetrius Echols, 35,...
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants
Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
Three teenagers found dead in car in Indiana
The teens were found unresponsive Sunday.
1 dead after Kokomo apartment fire
The fire happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at 2105 Joyce Drive.
cbs4indy.com
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by CBS4. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and his wife took him to a Lafayette-area hospital for a medical evaluation.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
22 WSBT
Crews battle overnight industrial fire in LaPorte County
A small manufacturing company in northern LaPorte County was heavily damaged by fire early today. George Wroblewski, owner and president of GTW Enterprises, lives next door to the plant on County Road 800 North. He was awakened just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, by an explosion. Fire officials tell WSBT...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
WANE-TV
VIDEO: Final section of old St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Demolition crews brought down the final section of the old St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The section – a 9-story tower – fell just before 6 p.m. The final demolition was expected to happen Thursday, after several days...
