5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected Ending
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann Warner
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years Ago
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for Halloween
Investigators release cause of fatal BP-Husky refinery fire
Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings Monday, adding that the investigation into the incident...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Glenwood Ave. have complained about home on their beloved street. The home belonging to Maejor Page has been reported as a problem spot long before now. Maejor Page purchased the home with money allegedly taken from his Black Live Matter of Greater Atlanta Charity....
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
DTE proposes huge increase in wind, solar energy, faster closure of Monroe plant
DTE Energy on Thursday unveiled its integrated resource plan, a road map for how it intends to generate power for its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan over the next 20 years. The plan calls for dramatically increased wind and solar energy generation built in Michigan; increased battery storage; quicker closure of its large, remaining coal-fired power plants, and meeting bigger carbon reduction goals sooner than its previous plan in 2017. "Across the country and here...
Deputies search for Wallaby running loose in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say an "exotic wallaby" is running loose in Bedford Township.On Thursday, authorities say the animal has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.The USDA says the animal is no threat to public safety. Residents are advised not to approach the wallaby.Anyone with information on the owner is asked to report directly to the USDA at www.usda.gov. Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
nbc24.com
Lucas County commissioners highlight support for medical debt relief ordinance
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County commissioners are showing their support for the medical debt relief ordinance that has yet to reach a vote in City Council. "We're doing this because this is an important issue and some people need to take the first step first," Commissioner Pete Gerken said.
Toledo mayor reacts to council suspending auditor, attempted removal of council president
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
nbc24.com
Issue 21 proves polarizing for Toledo voters
TOLEDO, Ohio — As election day quickly approaches, Issue 21 is creating uncertainty among Toledo residents. The issue has proposed changes to the City of Toledo's charter including propositions like improving more roads. But there's also a proposition that would allow Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to take on another term.
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo auditor suspended for 30 days, councilmember raises motion to recall council president
Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days Tuesday at city council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed at the same meeting.
themirrornewspaper.com
Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area. On Thursday...
13abc.com
Fairfield Elementary placed on temporary lockdown, police determine no threat
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairfield Elementary was placed on temporary lockdown on Tuesday due to a possible threat. Maumee Police say there was a report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of the school but not on school grounds. After searching, police located the victim and said...
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
13abc.com
Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Orthodontist Dr. Stuart Duchon is back behind bars for a federal probation violation. According to jail records, Dr. Duchon was picked up by the U.S. Marshals just last week after violating his supervised release rules. However, his patients want to know if the office will reopen.
Comments / 1