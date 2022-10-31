ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Investigators release cause of fatal BP-Husky refinery fire

Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings Monday, adding that the investigation into the incident...
OREGON, OH
The Detroit Free Press

DTE proposes huge increase in wind, solar energy, faster closure of Monroe plant

DTE Energy on Thursday unveiled its integrated resource plan, a road map for how it intends to generate power for its 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan over the next 20 years. The plan calls for dramatically increased wind and solar energy generation built in Michigan; increased battery storage; quicker closure of its large, remaining coal-fired power plants, and meeting bigger carbon reduction goals sooner than its previous plan in 2017. "Across the country and here...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Deputies search for Wallaby running loose in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office say an "exotic wallaby" is running loose in Bedford Township.On Thursday, authorities say the animal has been reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees exotic animal breeders and enforcement of exotic animal facilities.The USDA says the animal is no threat to public safety. Residents are advised not to approach the wallaby.Anyone with information on the owner is asked to report directly to the USDA at www.usda.gov. Anyone who spots the wallaby is asked to contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
TECUMSEH, MI
nbc24.com

Issue 21 proves polarizing for Toledo voters

TOLEDO, Ohio — As election day quickly approaches, Issue 21 is creating uncertainty among Toledo residents. The issue has proposed changes to the City of Toledo's charter including propositions like improving more roads. But there's also a proposition that would allow Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to take on another term.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Anthony Wayne Nutrition Opens In Downtown Waterville

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — “We’re finally here!” proclaimed Joseph Rodriguez, watching as his girlfriend and business partner, Tiffany Turner, flicked on the “open” sign in the window. Located at the corner of Mechanic Street and South Third Street in Waterville, Anthony...
WATERVILLE, OH
continentalenews.com

From the Putnam County Health Department….

Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo orthodontist back behind bars for federal probation violation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Orthodontist Dr. Stuart Duchon is back behind bars for a federal probation violation. According to jail records, Dr. Duchon was picked up by the U.S. Marshals just last week after violating his supervised release rules. However, his patients want to know if the office will reopen.
TOLEDO, OH

