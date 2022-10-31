Read full article on original website
AutoGuide.com
Panasonic’s Kansas City Area Battery Manufacturing Plant To Break Ground In November 2022
Panasonic gears up to supply a boatload of battery cells to US-made Teslas. Just outside of Kansas City, Kansas, plans for a brand new battery manufacturing plant headed up by Panasonic have taken shape. Initially announced this summer, Panasonic has just unveiled output details of the forthcoming plant – 30 gigawatt-hours are expected to come out of the first phase of the plant’s life, intended to supply Tesla vehicles with batteries. The plant is expected to cost $4 billion, and supply the Kansas City area with 4,000 jobs.
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Johnson County Community College eager to prepare future Panasonic workforce
Johnson County Community College in Overland Park is eager to prepare the future Panasonic workforce in Kansas.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
I-435 ramp to I-70 in Wyandotte County to close Wednesday
Kansas Turnpike Authority will close the southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte County, as well as lanes in the area, Wednesday.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider $3 million contract for road improvements south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders will soon decide whether to move ahead on a $3 million project for safety and drainage improvements on a county road south of Lawrence. At Wednesday’s meeting, county commissioners will consider whether to award a contract for improvements on North 1000 Road, or County Route 458, between East 1500 and East 1600 roads, just south of Lawrence and east of Wells Overlook Park. County staff is recommending that the contract be awarded to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company, which offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15. Kings Construction was one of four companies to submit a bid; the other bids ranged from about $3.15 million to nearly $3.7 million.
kcur.org
This Kansas doctor collected medical artifacts for decades. His 'very unusual collection' is for sale
Dr. Bruce Hodges, 90, began collecting medical memorabilia as a hobby about 55 years ago. It started, he says, “as one item here and one item there,” until he had a handful of items to fill a curio cabinet in his waiting room. And he kept adding to...
KCTV 5
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are searching for a missing teenager who never returned home from school. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that officials are working to find Adyson Smith, 16, who has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 1. Officials indicated that Addie left Spring...
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Build KCI uses new video to show off terminal progress
Build KCI shared a new video showing progress crews made in October 2022, on Kansas City's new airport terminal.
bluevalleypost.com
These 3 south Overland Park playgrounds could soon be upgraded
Three Overland Park playgrounds may soon receive a combined $260,000 worth of upgrades. Driving the news: The Overland Park and Recreation Advisory Council last week unanimously recommended approval of the city’s 2022 Playground Replacement Program, which includes equipment improvements for Bluejacket Park, Foxhill North Park and Kingston Lake Park.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KMBC.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-35 near College Blvd.
LENEXA, Kan. — One person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say it happened at around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning near College Boulevard in Lenexa. Troopers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation into how the deadly crash unfolded. The victim's...
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
LJWORLD
Lawrence’s Orscheln Farm & Home store to become a Bomgaars location after federal regulators step in on larger Tractor Supply merger
You know you are not exactly in the Wall Street fast lane if the big merger you have been wondering about involves tractors instead of tweets. While the fellows in the Teslas have been wondering about the future of Twitter, those of us who drive something with a granny gear have wondered if Lawrence may be set to lose one of its two farm and ranch supply stores.
