Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27-Year-Old Mathew Adam Banda Injured In A Wrong-Way Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge. The victim was identified as Mathew Adam Banda, 27. According to the police, the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge were shut down after a crash.
Law enforcement mourn victims of Harbor Bridge crash
One of the victims, Betsy Mandujano, worked at the San Patricio Sheriff's Office for 10 years, she was a communications operator.
KIII TV3
CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
Second person killed in Harbor Bridge crash ID'ed as Mathew Banda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second victim from Wednesday’s wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge has been identified as 27-year-old Mathew Adam Banda. There is limited information about Banda, a Sinton native and father, but Sinton baseball coach Adrian Alaniz tells 3NEWS Banda played baseball and football until his junior year.
'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
Deadly crash Wednesday night on Harbor Bridge
Betsy Mandujano, a San Patricio County Sheriff's Office Communications Operator, was one of the people killed in Wednesday night's crash.
Harbor Bridge re-opens after being shut down Thursday for fatal wrong-way crash investigation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will shut down the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge to investigate Wednesday night's deadly head-on crash that was caused by a drunk driver going the wrong way, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic will be detoured to...
Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2. The highway was...
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
CCPD: Man shoots son in Flour Bluff, leaving him with critical injuries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A father shot his son, Corpus Christi Police Department officers said, in the 900 block of Crossbill in Flour Bluff on Wednesday. The younger man was left with critical injuries. "The officers were able to secure the victim and the offender,” said CCPD Public Information...
'She's still one of our family': Law enforcement escorts Betsey Madujano to funeral home in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement escorted the body of 37-year-old Betsy Madujano to the Resthaven Funeral Home -- where her friends and family will pay their final respects. The procession took place earlier this evening. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff...
Investigation opened after two cars shot at near intersection of Flour Bluff and Glenoak Dr., police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said they are aware of reports on social media that someone is shooting at cars near the intersection of Flour Bluff Dr. and Glenoak Dr. and said they are using all available resources to investigate. No one has been injured, police said,...
Portland police under orders to stop wrong-way drivers by force if necessary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wrong-way drivers have found out that if you don't stop for Portland Police Department officers, they'll stop your vehicle in its tracks. Portland has seen its share of situations such as the tragic one that played out Wednesday night. "We try to get our units...
Highway 358 reopens after being shut down for hours due to crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A concrete truck that overturned on Highway 358 near Weber Rd. shut down all lanes of eastbound Highway 358 (SPID) for several hours Wednesday. Surveillance video from StatCare Urgent Care Clinic shows the moment the truck overturned. It appears two tires came off the truck just before it rolled onto its side.
ccpdblotter.com
CCPD is investigating 2 reported shooting incidents.
The Corpus Christi Police Department has been made aware of a social media post about vehicles being shot in the area of Flour Bluff Dr. and are actively investigating these incidents. The first incident occurred on October 31 and was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officers investigated and discovered that...
CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report was a hoax
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The active-shooter call at Miller High School has been deemed a hoax by the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officials responded to reports of an active shooter at around 1:31 p.m., but after clearing the school, they said no evidence was found of an active threat to students or the campus.
Daily checks and maintenance: How the city keeps it's fleet vehicles safe on the roads
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The investigations continues into Wednesday's commercial cement truck rollover that shut down Highway 358 for several hours. 3NEWS acquired video from the StatCare Urgent Care Clinic that captures the accident as it happened. As the vehicle comes into frame, you can see two tires rolling down the highway just before the truck rolls.
Nueces County Judge addresses road safety concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes have been on the construction of the new Harbor Bridge as safety concerns that halted construction on the main span are being resolved by Flatiron Dragados. However, a new safety concern is being addressed now -- this time at the precast yard in...
KIII 3News
Water-line repair will close part of Airline Road for two weeks starting Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One section of Airline Road will be closed for water-line repairs starting Monday, the city of Corpus Christi stated in a news release. One southbound lane between Vincent Drive and Hidden Oaks Street -- between Williams Drive and Holly Road -- is expected to be closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 3