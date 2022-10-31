ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

CCPD working accident off of Hwy 358, Everhart Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are currently working a traffic accident off the axis road of Highway 358 near Everhart. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if they are in the area. Details are limited, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
'Torn apart by this tragedy': San Patricio County communications operator dies in Harbor Bridge crash, sheriff says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, after a major accident on the Harbor Bridge on Wednesday night. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Two dead after major accident on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Update: As of 12:12 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Department confirmed northbound and southbound lanes on the Harbor Bridge reopened. Corpus Christi Police are currently working a major crash that happened off the Harbor Bridge around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Three cars were involved in the accident....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CCPD is investigating 2 reported shooting incidents.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has been made aware of a social media post about vehicles being shot in the area of Flour Bluff Dr. and are actively investigating these incidents. The first incident occurred on October 31 and was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Officers investigated and discovered that...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Daily checks and maintenance: How the city keeps it's fleet vehicles safe on the roads

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The investigations continues into Wednesday's commercial cement truck rollover that shut down Highway 358 for several hours. 3NEWS acquired video from the StatCare Urgent Care Clinic that captures the accident as it happened. As the vehicle comes into frame, you can see two tires rolling down the highway just before the truck rolls.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Nueces County Judge addresses road safety concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All eyes have been on the construction of the new Harbor Bridge as safety concerns that halted construction on the main span are being resolved by Flatiron Dragados. However, a new safety concern is being addressed now -- this time at the precast yard in...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Water-line repair will close part of Airline Road for two weeks starting Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One section of Airline Road will be closed for water-line repairs starting Monday, the city of Corpus Christi stated in a news release. One southbound lane between Vincent Drive and Hidden Oaks Street -- between Williams Drive and Holly Road -- is expected to be closed from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the next two weeks.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

