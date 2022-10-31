ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Charlie Kirk Calls for an ‘Amazing Patriot’ to Bail Out Alleged Pelosi Attacker

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPwC0_0itM8F3Y00
Real America’s Voice

Pro-Trump provocateur Charlie Kirk on Monday continued to flog baseless and outright false conspiracy theories about the brutal assault on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, this time calling for an “amazing patriot” to bail out the alleged assailant ahead of the midterm elections.

Over the past few days, prominent Republicans and right-wing media figures have simultaneously downplayed , mocked , and peddled disinformation about the attack perpetrated by 42-year-old David DePape.

While flat-out rejecting that the assault on Paul Pelosi was politically motivated—despite DePape’s extensive online footprint of espousing far-right rhetoric—many conservatives have embraced the unhinged conspiracy that it was actually a drunken gay sex orgy gone bad.

Kirk, who founded the MAGA student organization Turning Point USA , has been at the forefront of pushing the baseless claim that Pelosi and DePape knew each other and that the alleged attacker did not break into the speaker’s house.

During his podcast on Monday, the far-right pundit continued to go down that conspiratorial rabbit hole.

“Why is the Republican Party, why is the conservative movement to blame for gay schizophrenic nudists that are hemp jewelry makers breaking into somebody's home—or maybe not breaking into somebody's home?” Kirk exclaimed. “Why are we to blame for that exactly?”

Over the weekend, new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk tweeted a link ( which he later deleted ) to a story from an online right-wing rag claiming Pelosi was actually drunk and got into a dispute with a leftist male prostitute. “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk wrote, replying to a Hillary Clinton tweet bashing Republicans for creating a toxic political environment.

“And why is he still in jail? Why has he not been bailed out?” Kirk continued on his show. “By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out. I bet bail’s like 30 or 40 thousand bucks. Bail him out and then go ask him some questions. I wonder what his bail is?”

Outside of calling for DePape to be bailed out so right-wing conspiracists could “ask him some questions,” Kirk is apparently unaware that the suspect is currently in the custody of the San Francisco Police Department and being held without bail .

“They’re going after him with attempted murder, political assassination, all of this stuff. I'm not qualifying it. I think it’s awful. It's not right,” he added. “But why is it that in Chicago you're able to commit murder and be out the next day?”He then went on to claim that DePape’s blogs and social media posts espousing QAnon beliefs and violently nutty vitriol were a false flag.

“And, by the way, why is it that the media hasn't mentioned that they're all these, allegedly, far-right websites that popped up attributed to him and then they were taken down a few days later?” Kirk bellowed. “Who's to blame for that exactly? By the way, as soon as I read those far-right websites that were supposedly attributed to him, I told my team, this is so fake. This is written as if it's a leftist trying to make it seem as if it was somebody on the right. It just seems so artificial.”

The evidence that conservatives have presented as proof that DePape’s conspiracy blog was forged is the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine showing it was only recently crawled, falsely insisting that it actually shows that the site was only created after the attack. Additionally, as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski has noted , URL searches from the blog show that some pages had been archived months ago.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 9

ARTX3505
3d ago

You libs didn’t mind it when kamal bailed out rioting criminals. Did you? So what’s the problem with his idea?

Reply
5
Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
SheKnows

Ivana Trump Was Reportedly 'Totally Broken Down' After Her Ex Donald Trump Was Elected President

The death of Ivana Trump in July took many people by surprise, but it seems her downfall came much earlier than 2022. Her life took a dramatic turn when her ex-husband, Donald Trump, became the 45th President of the United States and her socialite calendar suddenly became empty. In the 1980s, Ivana and Donald were the toast of the town and on everyone’s New York City invite list. After their infamous divorce, she was still a beloved figure on the social scene and rarely found herself in the same type of controversies as her ex-husband. Her longtime friend and fashion designer...
Rolling Stone

Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery. Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden. “I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Obama interrupted by heckler while addressing Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Obama was interrupted by a protester during a Democratic campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday evening as he discussed the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). While Obama called for elected officials to “explicitly reject” dangerous rhetoric from their supporters, a man in the crowd…
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack

A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Police Cameras Caught Man Breaking Into Pelosi Home: Report

Capitol Police cameras were reportedly recording the moment a man with a hammer broke a glass panel and entered the Pelosi residence. The problem was, The Washington Post reports, no one was watching, sources “familiar with how Capitol Police learned of the break-in and who have been briefed on or viewed the video themselves” told the paper. The cameras were installed more than eight years ago at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and while she has a constant security detail, as she left the city and returned to D.C. last week, “much of the security left with her, and officers in Washington stopped continuously monitoring video feeds outside her house,” according to the Post. When the speaker is at her San Francisco home, the paper reports that officers “actively monitor the external camera feeds to ensure perimeter security.” The attack on Paul Pelosi has highlighted the difficulty for law enforcement to protect 535 members of Congress at a time of heightened and “unprecedented” threats against them. While security improvements are on their way, “additional layers of physical security” are still needed, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash

Intentionally false reports of former President Donald Trump's death have emerged on Twitter following concerns that Elon Musk could allow rampant misinformation. The hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended after a number of Twitter users claimed that the former president had perished on Tuesday. Musk, who completed his purchase of Twitter last week, has advocated for more "free speech" on the platform, including reinstating accounts that had been previously banned for spreading misinformation. Critics have suggested that the tech billionaire's approach could lead to Twitter becoming a haven for trolls and right-wing conspiracy theorists.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
95K+
Followers
34K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy