How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Alan Jackson Delivers Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Sweet Performance Of “Where Her Heart Has Always Been”
Alan Jackson does it again. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn at the Grand Ole Opry last night, he honored her with a stunning performance of his song “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”. From his 2021 Where Have You...
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Loretta Lynn's public memorial announced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country Music Television announced Loretta Lynn's public memorial service on Friday. “Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the life and music of Loretta Lynn" will be held on Oct. 30 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The two-hour live event will begin at 7 p.m....
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Popculture
Loretta Lynn's Celebration of Life to Air on CMT Tonight
CMT will air a special tribute to Loretta Lynn on Sunday, Oct. 30, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will air without commercials. CMT will air the special again on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The concert will also be released on Paramount+ early next year.
Alan Jackson To Receive The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award At This Year’s CMA Awards
Talk about well deserved. Alan Jackson has been a staple of country music for over 30 years, and hasn’t really missed a beat since he first hit the country music scene. The guy still plays a ton of shows, and not to mention, he released what he described as the “country-est” album he’s put together in his whole career last year, Where Have You Gone, which is a testament of his longevity as a premiere entertainer in the country music world.
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
Coal Miner’s Daughter: Thousands of fans gather to honor Loretta Lynn
It was an emotional tribute as Nashville celebrated the life of country music legend Loretta Lynn. The star-studded memorial drew crowds as far as the eye could see.
George Strait Absolutely Crushes A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
From one country icon to another. George Strait honored the late, great Loretta Lynn with an incredible performance of her very first #1 hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”. During the CMT special Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
Thomas Rhett returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2023
Next year, Thomas Rhett wants to close his tour in the town where his country hitmaking career started — Music City, U.S.A. The "Die A Happy Man" entertainer brings his "Home Team Tour 23" to Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 29, 2023, a Friday night. Tickets to see Rhett at the downtown Nashville venue go on sale Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. via bridgestonearena.com. ...
