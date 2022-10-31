Read full article on original website
Conowickte
3d ago
As a veteran all i can say to my fellow Veterans is and I quote "Thank you for your service "
AZFamily
Buckeye police officers pump gas to raise money for Special Olympics Arizona
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a lot of gas stations offer full service at the pumps anymore. But some volunteers in uniform gave the VIP treatment to customers recently, all to raise money for a good cause. Earlier this week, Buckeye police officers served customers at Fry’s gas stations,...
AZFamily
Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
AZFamily
On the house hunt? Here are some of the most affordable areas in the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the first time since 2002, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage is above 7%, and it will likely continue to climb after the Fed announced another rate hike Wednesday afternoon. For some buyers, the sticker shock is forcing them to put the house hunt on hold, but it doesn’t have to.
AZFamily
Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrate grand opening of new Phoenix center. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The new center unveiled the new Paul Horton collaboration station!. Hours of...
fox10phoenix.com
Apparent health episode results in death of Chandler High student, officials say
Officials with Chandler High School say crisis team members and counselors will be available on Nov. 4, after an apparent health episode ended with the death of a student. Officials say some students witnessed the emergency.
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Phoenix: Our Top Ten!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. After all, time is fleeting and precious, especially in your golden years. Why waste your time and energy on another internet search when you have us? Finally, no more fruitless Google searches! We’ve combed the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Phoenix. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
AZFamily
Homebuilders offering more incentives as interest rates rise
Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona. Nicole Dupuis-Witt spoke to Arizona’s Family in her first interview since starting the job. Triple shooting leaves man dead at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Situation in Phoenix Homeless Camp Remains in Disarray as Citizens Speak Against City in Court
Attorneys representing a group of Phoenix business owners argued in court against the City of Phoenix (COP) Thursday regarding one of the largest homeless camps in the nation, “The Zone.” The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) said residential testimony revealed how dire the situation has become. “Thursday’s hearing was...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Medical Doctor Plus Eight Others Indicted for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering
The DEA raided Diamond Family Care LLC, a clinic near 75th Ave and Indian School Road and a West Valley doctor was arrested last week. George Martinez-Aviles is one of nine people named in a federal indictment, accused of illegal activity. Aviles was a practicing physician at Diamond Family Care, a clinic located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Construction underway for new Google Fiber high-speed internet service in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction has begun on the installation of a new internet service, Google Fiber, which will provide Mesa residents and business owners with a new option for accessing the internet. Mesa mayor John Giles said it’s important to keep the city ahead of the curve regarding...
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
AZFamily
Study: Once affordable car models now unattainable for average consumer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Once affordable car models are now unattainable for the average consumer, a recent study by iSee Cars finds. Used car affordability dropped 19.7% in Phoenix between August 2019 and August 2022. iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said that part of the reason for this is due to supply chain shortages and increased demand. “From August 2019, well before the pandemic lockdowns started, to August of 2022, new car prices increased by almost 29%, and three-year-old used car prices increased by 52%, but incomes increased by only 13%.”
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
AZFamily
Taxpayers footing bill for pedestrian bridge that leads to Tempe spring training facility
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new pedestrian bridge is part of the massive Interstate 10 widening project east and west of the Broadway Curve. It will offer cyclists and pedestrians a way to get from Tempe to Phoenix without battling traffic. But critics see a freebie for pro sports because the bridge leads to the parking lot of Tempe Diablo Stadium, spring training home to Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.
