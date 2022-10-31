Read full article on original website
Children coat drive in Springfield
CHICAGO (WICS) — Winter is coming, and people need coats. If you need a child's coat, one in a million will be holding its annual coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The coats are free for anyone in need. “When they get these coats, it’s...
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
Classes relocated after odor at Lanphier High School
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday morning, construction crews were working in the 1937 uninhabited Lanphier main building. While they were working on a project a strong odor was released. District 186 says the non-toxic smell made its way into the commons and classrooms near the construction causing classes...
Sangamon County, Helping Hands team up for a new shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield are teaming up to provide emergency and transitional shelter services to people who need shelter. They are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter and day services all under one roof. The proposal would...
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
Noodles & Company returning to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
Springfield sees an increase in catalytic converter thefts
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% across the nation since 2019, according to a recent report from State Farm. The report ranks Illinois in third place for the most catalytic converter thefts. In Springfield, police said they've seen this trend. According to State...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
Valuable Lincoln artifacts are taken from a Springfield museum as feuding with a not-for-profit intensifies
A valuable cache of 1,500-plus Lincoln artifacts that were part of a multimillion-dollar acquisition 15 years ago was trucked away this week from the Springfield Lincoln museum that had housed them — with no plans of bringing them back. It’s the latest by-product of an acrimonious relationship between the...
Drive-thru flu clinic Friday in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Health Department will be holding a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on November 4, for those 18 years and older. Officials say the Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years...
Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Salvation Army in Decatur is holding sign ups for people who need Christmas toys or food assistance. Those sign ups are for a very limited time. The Salvation Army is located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. For more information go to: SADecatur.org or on Facebook look up TSA Decatur.
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
Bloomington mother in missing baby case is acquitted based on her mental condition
The whereabouts of the body of an infant who was reported missing in February remained a mystery Thursday after the infant’s mother was acquitted of concealing a death, based on her mental condition at the time the baby died. A stipulated bench trial in McLean County in which the...
