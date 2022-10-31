Read full article on original website
Sup Around the Santa Ynez Valley at This Weekend-Long Foodie Fest
SOMETHING CHARMING, cheerful, and frequently chow-down-able is always afoot in the spectacular Santa Ynez Valley, and quibbling about what quaint hamlet is your favorite is a delightful exercise often enjoyed by its many fans. Just days ago, Halloween eeks and scarecrow sweetness ruled spots like Solvang and Buellton, but November puts the noshing into high gear. For one of the picturesque area's best-known food events, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, gets its sup-worthy start just a few days after the month begins (and that famous October scarecrow contest has wrapped). Now it is about dining around, trying local restaurants, and getting to know other food lovers, both local and those people who adore traveling to the region to soak up some of its soft sunshine, gorgeous vineyards, and nice-but-unfussy eateries.
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
November is Off to a Cold and Rainy Start. Here's What to Know
It's a good idea to bring the umbrella and the jacket on your way out of the house this morning -- Wednesday is going to be chilly and rainy around much of Southern California. Here's what to expect throughout the day:. Rain. Rain started around midnight and continued into the...
Two 5/5 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Each Sold in California
Two Powerball players in California matched the first five numbers in Wednesday's drawing to win $1 million each, according to the California Lottery. One of the 5/5 tickets was sold at the Eastland Food Market in Ontario. The second ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 1838 in Milpitas, according to Lottery officials.
First Look Into LA County Sheriff's New Task Force Going After Fentanyl Dealers
Across Los Angeles County, at least one person a day is dying from ingesting fentanyl. It is a powerful drug intended for those with severe pain, like cancer. However, a synthetic form of the drug, made illegally, is showing up on streets across the country, including here in Southern California. Federal investigators say it is found in drugs like cocaine and heroin, but also in counterfeit pills that look real and can be ordered on social media apps.
