Martha Stewart Reveals the Secret to the Perfect Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Martha Stewart has cooked, in her estimation, more than a thousand turkeys over the years, in her work as a caterer and media giant and as the host of her own over-the-top holiday meals. But as she laughs about the number of birds she's cooked, she notes that she's ready for more. “I love fresh turkey,” she says. “I usually raise my own turkeys. I think if you are going to spend all those hours on your turkey, you have to have the best. This year, I’ll have about 17 people for Thanksgiving, so I’ll do three turkeys. One is spatchcocked,...
Zooey Deschanel’s Kids Think ‘Elf’ Is Too ‘Scary’ Because They Are So Worried About Santa

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to get the holiday decorations out, make some hot cocoa, and sit down to your annual re-watching of Elf. But one family who probably won’t be doing that this year? Elf star Zooey Deschanel and her kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, who she shares with ex Jacob Pechenik. The reason they’ll be skipping on this beloved Will Ferrell-led comedy is actually so cute. “I think they’re a little young for it,” Deschanel told Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily yesterday, after revealing that her kids watched...
