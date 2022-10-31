Read full article on original website
How the Colts will replace Jonathan Taylor vs. Patriots
INDIANAPOLIS - Last season, the Colts beat the Patriots on Sunday Night Football on arguably the best run of Jonathan Taylor's life -- 67 yards through the heart of Bill Belichick's defense. On Sunday, they'll have to beat New England with someone else. The reigning rushing champion will miss his...
NFL Week 9 Best Bets and Predictions
Welcome to week 9 of the 2022-2023 NFL Season. If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL each week. First, First, First, I will provide predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the game’s winner), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my three best bets every week in more in-depth, and those will only be ATS; one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. Last Year I had a pretty successful season, so without further ado, let’s get into it!
