West Virginia community college to host livestream with Kevin Hart
MOUNT GAY, WV (WOWK) — Southern WV Community & Technical College will participate in a livestream featuring comedian Kevin Hart on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
Southern's chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) will host the event "Leading from The Hart" with Kevin Hart. Aside from being a comedian, Hart is an entrepreneur, author, actor, Emmy and Grammy nominee, and the chairman of a media company.
The free event is open to Southern's students, staff, faculty, and administration along with the general public. The livestream can be accessed on Nov. 1 by using the provided Zoom link.
