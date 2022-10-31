Read full article on original website
Related
'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state
Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?
It's Election Day, and you've decided you're going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building or there aren't enough paper ballots or poll workers, or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting. There...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden says to expect delayed ballot counts in midterm elections in speech
During a speech at a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said voters should expect to see delayed vote counts in the midterm elections and be patient. “We know that many states don’t start counting those ballots until after the polls close on November 8th,” Biden...
toofab.com
Selena Gomez Urges Fans to Vote for Stacy Abrams in Georgia Election
"Her commitment to improving mental health access in Georgia is extremely important to me." Selena Gomez is continuing to be an advocate for mental health. The star posted to her Instagram Story on Halloween encouraging her fans in Georgia to vote for Democrat nominee Stacey Abrams in the upcoming Georgia gubernatorial election.
NYLON
Alicia Keys And MoveOn Are Encouraging Voting With Manicures
With the general election coming up on November 8th, and early voting opening on October 29, there are multiple efforts underway to remind and encourage people to get out and vote. For the public advocacy organization MoveOn, this effort involved voting nail wraps. As part of their Nail the Vote Campaign, MoveOn and TaskForce have launched two special-edition voting-themed nail designs with young voters in mind.
Acting state secretary warns it'll take time to count mail-in ballots, especially without pre-canvassing
By: CBS' Seth KaplanHARRISBURG (KDKA) - Will Election Day once again turn into election week or longer? Don't count on results next Tuesday night, but do make sure your vote counts. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning election results could be slow again."It takes time to count 1.4 million mail-in ballots," Chapman said. "States like Florida have, what, 22 days to do it? We only have election morning." She blames Republicans in charge of the legislature for not allowing earlier pre-canvassing, as the process is called. Republicans say they want to, but only if Democrats agree at the same time...
