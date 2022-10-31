ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

York Fairgrounds, Harrisburg’s FNB Field receive redevelopment funding

By George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9KgP_0itM4apD00

(WHTM) — The York Fairgrounds and Harrisburg’s FNB Field are among the projects receiving redevelopment funding announced Monday.

According to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, 10 projects across the commonwealth received $40.1 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

The awards include the following projects:

Allegheny County

Almono Limited Partnership, $3 million – funding will support continued development and infrastructure for the Mill District of Hazelwood Green to accommodate the University of Pittsburgh’s BioForge facility and Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Innovation Center. This phase of the development includes construction of a parking garage, roadways, utilities, storm water conduits, and environmental remediation.

Riverfront 47, LP or Its Assigns, $5 million – funding will support Phase 1 of creating Allegheny Shores in Sharpsburg Borough, a new residential and commercial property, including earthwork, utility installation, stormwater system upgrades, and roadway construction.

Cambria County

City of Johnstown, $2 million – funding will support a complete redesign of Main Street and the city’s Central Park including new sidewalks, curbing, crosswalks, parking, lighting, public art, educational displays, trees, and water features. The project will also support rehabilitation of the train station.

Erie County

IRG Erie, Inc., $5 million – funding will support development of a $200 million waste plastic recycling facility on 25 acres in a high-unemployment area of Erie City.

Dauphin County

City of Harrisburg, $6 million – funding will support new field lighting and locker room renovations, new home team clubhouse, an expanded boardwalk for activities, and scoreboard replacement at FNB field, home of the Harrisburg Senators.

Lancaster County

City of Lancaster Operations Facilities Expansion, $3 million – funding will support the purchase of land and an expanded operations center including a salt shed, equipment storage facilities, garage space, recycled goods drop-off, and weatherized storage area connected to the current operations facility for the city.

Monroe County

Monroe County Industrial Development Authority, $3.6 million – funding will support the construction of a railroad line along the Pocono Mainline in order to provide required upgrades for a new Amtrak Corridor passenger train service to Northern Pennsylvania.

Northampton County

ArtsQuest, $7 million – funding will support a project to redevelop the abandoned Bethlehem Steel Corporation plant to create a facility for entertainment programming, cultural attractions, science displays, and community events. The facility will include a commercial kitchen with bathroom facilities.

Philadelphia County

WHYY, $1.5 million – funding will support the renovation of WHYY facility including landscaping, lighting, floodlights, flexible workspaces, and digital media center.

York County

York County Agricultural Society, $4 million – funding will support building renovations and upgrades at the York Fairgrounds including modernization, grandstands, fencing, and security improvements.

“I’m pleased to provide $40.1 million for projects that support a cleaner environment, economic development, job creation, and education,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will be transformative for their communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

