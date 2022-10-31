Read full article on original website
Linda Miller
3d ago
Parents should be arrested for having gun where child could get it.
Reply(3)
10
wsgw.com
Seven Year Old Dies From Accidental Shooting
(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Department) Just three days after accidentally shooting himself in the head, a 7-year-old Bridgeport Township boy has died. Just after midnight Monday, police were called to the Bavarian Village Apartments where they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The gun reportedly belonged to 28-year-old T-Keeyha Lane, a resident of the apartment. The boy was transferred from Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, where he died Wednesday night.
WNEM
7-year-old dies after shooting self with gun
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 7-year-old Saginaw County boy died after police say he shot himself with a gun. It happened just after midnight on Oct. 31 at Bavarian Village apartments in Bridgeport Township. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. On...
Bridgeport Township boy, 7, dies days after shooting self with unattended gun
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport Township child has died days after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that had been left unattended. Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson confirmed the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3, that the 7-year-old had died from injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 31. Stevenson did not provide the boy’s name and MLive-The Saginaw News has been unable to reach Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett for additional comment.
Warrant issued for suspect in Saginaw hit-and-run that left teen girl with serious injuries
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a teen girl suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Saginaw, a warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case. Authorities on Sept. 26 issued a warrant for a 40-year-old Saginaw woman on a charge of failure to stop at a personal injury accident resulting in serious bodily impairment. The charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigating after 3 people walk into hospital with gunshot wounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were shot Tuesday evening in Lansing. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to a hospital at about 7 p.m. after three people walked in with gunshot wounds. Police said one person had been shot in the hand and leg,...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg man charged with attempted murder in Dimondale shooting
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Bryant Keith Garth, a 40-year-old man from Laingsburg, was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dimondale. According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Quincy Street after Garth and the victim argued over money. Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.
3 show up to Lansing hospital with gunshot wounds
Lansing Police tell 6 News officers were sent to the hospital around 7:05 p.m. for three walk-in shooting victims.
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
kisswtlz.com
Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified
A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman in a residence at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. 29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which...
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
WNEM
GRAPHIC: Man stabs dog 20 times, killing it, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Terry Louis Key II’s arrest during a press conference on Nov. 2. Key...
WNEM
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
Man stabs neighbor’s dog to death, fights deputy in jail lobby, police say
FLINT, MI -- A 36-year-old Flint man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor’s pit bull multiple times then leaving it to bleed out and die. Terry Louis Key II, 36, was charged with first-degree animal abuse, resisting and obstructing an officer, and malicious destruction of property and is currently in jail.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
wkzo.com
Police search for missing East Lansing man
EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person with dementia. Eric Braton is a 56-year-old white male. He left a residence in the 6300 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing on foot early Thursday morning. Braton os is possibly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and New Balance shoes.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
