Google says these are Portland’s most popular Halloween costumes

By Jashayla Pettigrew
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — October is nearing its end, and so is everyone’s annual search for costumes. But which costumes were everyone’s favorites in 2022?

Google’s “ Frightgeist ” analyzes data from the search engine to determine which Halloween costumes were the most popular nationwide.

According to the site, “Pulling from the top 500 costume searches in the United States, Frightgeist used Google Trends to tell people what costumes were trending around them and help them find a costume that was sure to turn heads.”

Here are the top five costumes in the Portland area:

  1. Fairy
  2. Dinosaur
  3. Stranger Things
  4. Star Wars
  5. Devil

Fairy costumes were No. 1 in Portland, but they were also ranked highly for costumes across the U.S. The costume’s rise in popularity can’t be traced back to any particular source, but Netflix drama “Fate: The Winx Saga” could be one. The show is a live-action series based on Nickelodeon’s animated series “Winx Club” that follows a group of fairies.

Dinosaurs secured the No. 2 spot locally and were also a trendy costume on a national level. Many dinosaur costumes are inflatable, making them an easy choice for kids or adults who don’t want to order a costume online that may not fit once it’s delivered.

“Stranger Things” characters were another costume that made the top five both locally and nationally. The show’s latest season premiered in late May 2022 and broke many Netflix streaming records. According to Forbes , season 4 had gained 1.794 billion viewing hours by the end of August.

This Halloween, people have had their choice to dress up as any central characters from the last season including Eleven, Vecna and Eddie Munson.

Google Trends says these are the top five costumes nationally:

  1. Witch
  2. Spiderman
  3. Dinosaur
  4. Stranger things
  5. Fairy

If anyone needs last-minute inspiration for a costume that isn’t among the most popular, Frightgeist also provides a “ Costume Wizard .” The wizard suggests a costume based on the spookiness level, style, trend meter and uniqueness level chosen by the user.

