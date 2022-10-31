Read full article on original website
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
Hawaii News Now - JR
Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2,...
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home
The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters. What's...
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae
A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 4, 2022) Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies...
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
What the Tech: Should TikTok be banned in the U.S.
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it’s the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to...
Hawaii’s Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field
The Maui Humane Society is struggling to find people who are willing to adopt their animals. Honolulu police officer asking taxpayers to fund legal defense. It's becoming a regular agenda item for the Honolulu Police Commission, officers accused of bad behavior needing taxpayers to pay for their attorneys. After a...
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae
Your top local headlines for Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
As the war drags on, Anna Sakovtseva doesn’t know what the future holds. But for now, she’s found her own inner peace by being in Hawaii. Anna Baryshnykova has been living in Hawaii with her sister, while her husband, Oleksandr Sheremet, fights in the war in Ukraine. Updated:...
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
