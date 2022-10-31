ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR

Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar.
HAWAII STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight completely destroys home in Waianae

A fire completely destroyed a structure in Waianae overnight. Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut. Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Should TikTok be banned in the U.S.

Hawaii's Kamalani Dung honored at Honolulu Hale for her achievements on and off the field. Kamalani Dung has had success at every level of her softball career, but now it's the work off of the diamond that she says is her greatest achievement. Maui Humane Society struggling to
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire overnight destroys structure in Waianae

Casey Lund continues his reporting on election security and how your ballot ultimately gets counted once it leaves your hand. A fire completely destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delissea argutidentata

As the war drags on, Anna Sakovtseva doesn't know what the future holds. But for now, she's found her own inner peace by being in Hawaii. Anna Baryshnykova has been living in Hawaii with her sister, while her husband, Oleksandr Sheremet, fights in the war in Ukraine.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE

