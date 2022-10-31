Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: ‘Yes’ for transportation authority
For many years businesses, schools and local governments in the Eagle Valley have discussed the serious need for improved public transportation. Now is our chance. Each year there are more cars on the road and more demand for parking spaces. We’ll be much better off creating a new regional transportation authority with a small increase in sales tax than spending money and using lands to build more parking spaces and expensive parking structures.
Applications open for Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee in Eagle
The Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee is currently accepting applications for a new alternative committee member. To be eligible for the appointment you must be a resident of the town of Eagle, own property, own a business or be employed within the town limits. The purpose of OSRAC is...
Letter: Jeanne McQueeney is a trusted leader
I wholeheartedly support Jeanne McQueeney to continue her service as an Eagle County commissioner. I have had the privilege to serve with Jeanne over the past two decades and have tremendous respect for her experience. Jeanne has served on countless boards and in numerous leadership positions during her time in Eagle County, including and not limited to founding and serving as a board member for both Mountain Youth and Early Childhood Partners, serving as a member and president for Eagle County School District, and gaining wisdom in county strategy and leadership since 2015 as a county commissioner.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Gratitude abounds
I was fine and felt great. I exercised daily, ate healthy, and took care of myself physically and mentally. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that the diagnosis of cancer would apply to me — until it happened. I was simply minding my own business while sitting...
CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards
The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley
I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
Letter: Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will help us meet our climate action goals
In Eagle County, transportation accounts for 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions. In 2020, our communities set an aggressive goal: reducing Eagle County’s total greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. Now is the time to act. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority will reduce our...
Letter: If you love paying taxes, vote yes on transit
Maybe they will use the transit system to help bus us out of town when none of us can afford to live here anymore because of the high taxes and the ridiculous nonsense spending we do with those taxes. The high and excess taxes we have in this town do...
LGBTQ community and allies share the impact of Pride flag removal from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — On Wednesday night, nearly 70 individuals — spanning multiple generations, several Eagle County municipalities, and representing the full spectrum of LGBTQ identities and allies — showed up at the Gypsum Recreation Center to discuss the recent removal of the Pride plag from the facility, and its impact to the local LGBTQ community.
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Summit Daily News
Keystone resort residents seek self-rule as Colorado’s newest town
KEYSTONE — After 50 years as an unincorporated mountain resort, Keystone residents are trying to become Colorado’s newest town — taking on the challenges of democratic self-rule. They filed a petition in October in state court with more than the required number of signatures and are preparing...
Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot
The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center
Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Bill Baxter, Chris Huffman, Kathleen Brendza, Marisa Sato, Scott Green. The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center...
Letter: A former GOP official in support of regional transportation authority
I’m a former vice chair of the Eagle County Republicans. Like many in the party, both locally and nationally, I have become disillusioned and frustrated with the GOP in recent years. For me, it started during the 2016 election cycle when a narcissist was nominated and eventually elected as our president. When you’re a member of a party, you’re expected to support the nominee.
Eagle County School District to host Career Fair Expo
Eagle County School District will host its annual Career Fair Expo on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Eagle County Fairgrounds. This event is a chance to help the district’s eighth- through 12th-grade students explore career possibilities, as well as for local businesses and organizations to share potential job opportunities with students.
Eagle County commissioners to hear permit extension request for EagleVail’s Warner Building
The developer of a controversial employee housing project in EagleVail is asking for an extension of approvals first granted in 2019. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners will hold a Nov. 9 hearing about the extension for a change in use of the Warner Professional Building #2, at the intersection of Eagle Road and U.S. Highway 6.
Critics of Vail’s new parking plan continue to sound off
Since rolling out its new plan for parking, the town of Vail has been receiving some pushback from local employees and employers about not only the increased costs but also allowing anyone to park in some of the town’s outlying lots. However, despite the expressed concerns, the town is...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
￼Vail to discuss size, unit mix of Timber Ridge redevelopment
One of the workforce housing projects at the top of Vail’s list is the redevelopment of the Timber Ridge Village apartments in West Vail. And at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting, Vail Town Council will host a work session to start making critical decisions about the project including the number of units it should have and the preferred home type and unit mix.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0