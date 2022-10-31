Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown
There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
KWQC
House fire in Muscatine deemed a ‘total loss’
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A house was deemed a “total loss” by Muscatine firefighters Friday morning. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 12:28 a.m. Friday for a report of a fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue, according to a media release. Muscatine firefighters first on scene...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
ourquadcities.com
One hospitalized after downtown crash Thursday night
On person was transported to a hospital Thursday night after a crash left a pickup truck on its top in the heart of downtown Davenport. The crash happened at 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Brady streets. Police told our Local 4 News crew the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
KWQC
Rock Island HS staff take on the heat for 36th Student Hunger Drive
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For 36 years, Quad City Area high schools have raised money and collected food for the River Bend Food Bank’s “Student Hunger Drive.”. This year drama club members at Rock Island High School put their teachers to the test with the “Hot Shakes Challenge.” Teachers and other staff ate increasingly spicy sauces while reading lines from Shakespeare.
KWQC
Rain Friday
Maxwell, a Republican, answers questions about his background, experience, and goals for Scott County. Kinzer is running for reelection on the board as a Democratic candidate. Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update. Updated: 17 hours ago. The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver on North Galena Strikes Utility Pole, Knocking Out Power, Blocking Road for Hours, Police Give Few Details
The Dixon Police Department did not give out much information Thursday afternoon; however, a vehicle crash on North Galena disrupted the entire area. Police say about 12:45 Thursday afternoon a vehicle traveling on North Galena went off the road striking a utility pole and bringing down several power lines. The pole came down on top of the vehicle.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
KWQC
Blue Grass police chief resumes duties, department says
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has resumed his duties after being on paid administrative leave since early September, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. “Flaherty’s administrative leave has been resolved!” the police department said. “Let’s give him a big “welcome back”.”...
KWQC
Deputies: Bettendorf man arrested after he tried to disarm a deputy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to disarm a deputy. Matthew W. Peters, 51, is charged with assault on a person in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, a Class D felony; disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; assault on a person in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with officials acts, a serious misdemeanor.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
KWQC
Meet the Candidates: Rock Island County Sheriff
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The General Election is right around the corner, and the Rock Island County sheriff’s race is heating up. TV6 spoke with both candidates, Darren Hart (D) and Patrick Moody (R) on Thursday to discuss their platforms for their respective campaigns. Below you can find...
1470 WMBD
Vehicle leads PPD on chase, then crashes overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann and Greenlawn just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and then a short time later crashed on S. Shelley, hitting a utility pole, knocking down some power lines.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
