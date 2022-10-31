ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Marlene
3d ago

Probably because there are less Republicans here. They also need to be somewhat sane and that's not so easy to find in the maga gene pool

KDWN

Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee wants a Nevada judge to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls an imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled Wednesday to consider accusations that a key ballot signature verification board is “stacked” with 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and “a mere” eight Republicans. The county declined immediate comment. The RNC says it’s not trying to stop voting or mail-ballot processing. Voter registration leans Democratic in Clark County, which is home to more than 71% of the state’s 1.8 million active registered voters. More than 102,000 people have already voted in Clark County in advance of Election Day, Nov. 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Attorney General Race

NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NEW: Evasive COVID-19 BF.7 variant growing in Clark County; cases drop after a month of increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady rise in COVID-19 cases during the month of October has ended, but a new variant has appeared in Clark County, data released Wednesday shows. The omicron BF.7 variant — also known as BA.5.2.1.7 — jumped up to 14.6% of the cases sequenced in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. BF.7 accounted for only 2.5% of the cases the previous week.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

