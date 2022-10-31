LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee wants a Nevada judge to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls an imbalance favoring Democrats. A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled Wednesday to consider accusations that a key ballot signature verification board is “stacked” with 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and “a mere” eight Republicans. The county declined immediate comment. The RNC says it’s not trying to stop voting or mail-ballot processing. Voter registration leans Democratic in Clark County, which is home to more than 71% of the state’s 1.8 million active registered voters. More than 102,000 people have already voted in Clark County in advance of Election Day, Nov. 8.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO