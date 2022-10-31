ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash

Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Highway 4 Traffic Alert In Calaveras County

Update at 3:50 p.m.: The CHP reports the semi wreckage has been cleared from Highway 4 near the Pool Station Road intersection between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the crash can be viewed below. Update at 1:30 p.m.:...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Why hasn't a dam been built in more than 40 years? | Why Guy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Tricia Towne: "Why hasn't a dam been built in over 50 years?" This is a popular question to the Why Guy. The short answer is all the best sites to build dams already have dams on them. Most were built in the 40s, 50s and 60s to prevent catastrophic local flooding. The last regional dam built, the New Melones Reservoir north of Sonora was completed in 1980, about 42 years ago.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case

Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Suspect sought in bike shop break-in

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend In 1988 Denied Parole

Sonora, CA — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Tuolumne County in 1988 will remain behind bars. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke recently argued against the state potentially paroling 52-year-old Cheyenne Knox. When he was 17 years old he killed 19-year-old Yvette Stagno because she did not want to get back into a romantic relationship with him. He used a .28 caliber shotgun to shoot her twice at short range on Green Springs Road.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy