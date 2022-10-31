Read full article on original website
Accuweather Forecast: Storm Approaches
A storm arrives Sunday and will impact us for nearly 4 days. Shayla Girardin will have your full forecast on Action News.
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
Emergency Tree Work Will Close Roadways In Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two roadways in Twain Harte and one in Sonora due to tree work. Tuolumne County Public Works officials report that PG&E subcontractors will be conducting emergency tree removal in both communities at the end of this week and the beginning of next week. County officials detailed, “Detours will be in place, and flaggers will be posted around the work areas to guide pedestrians and assist residents in and out of driveways.”
A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 4 Semi Crash
Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”
Update: Highway 4 Traffic Alert In Calaveras County
Update at 3:50 p.m.: The CHP reports the semi wreckage has been cleared from Highway 4 near the Pool Station Road intersection between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the crash can be viewed below. Update at 1:30 p.m.:...
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Why hasn't a dam been built in more than 40 years? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Tricia Towne: "Why hasn't a dam been built in over 50 years?" This is a popular question to the Why Guy. The short answer is all the best sites to build dams already have dams on them. Most were built in the 40s, 50s and 60s to prevent catastrophic local flooding. The last regional dam built, the New Melones Reservoir north of Sonora was completed in 1980, about 42 years ago.
Generations of travelers visit this Calif. Gold Rush town for its legendary doughnut
Herb Caen once declared the treats were, "in the words of the Guide Michelin, worth a special trip."
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
South Lake Tahoe Police Seek Information on Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven
(November 3, 2022) At approximately 1:22 a.m. today, South Lake Tahoe Police responded to the report of a robbery which had just occurred at 7-Eleven on 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The employee reported the suspect had already fled the store on foot. During the investigation, officers determined an unknown male...
El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
Police Looking For Man Suspected Of Stealing From A Construction Site In Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man suspected of stealing from a construction site. Deputies say they have exhausted all leads so they are asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
Local Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend In 1988 Denied Parole
Sonora, CA — A man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in Tuolumne County in 1988 will remain behind bars. Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke recently argued against the state potentially paroling 52-year-old Cheyenne Knox. When he was 17 years old he killed 19-year-old Yvette Stagno because she did not want to get back into a romantic relationship with him. He used a .28 caliber shotgun to shoot her twice at short range on Green Springs Road.
