Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
fox5ny.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Storm to bring rain across area early Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Storms are expected to move into the News Channel 3 viewing area just after midnight Saturday, and could bring an inch or more of rain. Weather Expert Jim Jaggers said the heaviest line of rain will move east across the Mississippi River about 3 a.m. By the time it moves out of […]
Big River Trail spurs additional investment in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — On the heels of Big River Crossing's sixth anniversary, Big River Park Conservancy announced continued investment in the Big River Trail system. According to a release, West Memphis secured $2.2 million in CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) funding for the Big River Trail and $700,000 in matching funds provided by the West Memphis Advertising Promotion Commission.
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
‘It’s crushing’: Diesel fuel prices drive up cost of goods in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel fuel shortage across the United States continues to drive up the cost of goods and groceries in Memphis. “It’s crushing,” said Marcus Campbell, a driver from Jacksonville Florida. “(Prices) are high. I can say it’s affecting my company really bad right now.”
millington-news.com
Around Town November 3, 2022
The Millington Senior Citizen’s Club is meeting again Wednesdays at 10 a.m. with entertainment weekly. The club meets at the Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church Street. For more information, call 873-5770. Senior Exercise. The senior exercise club meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m....
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history. The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night. With tickets in...
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
Hundreds pay respects to Rock and Roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a sad day for the Mid-South Thursday as hundreds gathered at the Hernando Funeral Home to say goodbye to rock-and-roll turned country legend Jerry Lee Lewis and pay their respects to him and his family. Unlike the rest of the world mourning Jerry Lee Lewis’ death, a lot of the people […]
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went to Pride […]
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch gets grant approval for walking trail restoration, repair
Olive Branch city officials have received grant approval to cover the cost of the restoration and repair of a walking trail at the City Park. The Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant from the state Department Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is for $120,000 and is what Mayor Ken Adams called an “80/20 grant, and the 20 percent can be ‘in kind’ funds,” he said.
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
KTLO
Bartlo Packaging moves to Helena, plans to create 50 new jobs
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (November 2, 2022) — Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, Wednesday announced it will expand its operations in Helena, Arkansas. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, New Jersey, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Levels So Low You Can Walk Under The USS Kidd
BATON ROUGE, LA (10/26/2022) — Mississippi River levels are so low you can walk under the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. Kelsey Mitchell posted to facebook Sunday saying “Pretty day to explore underneath the USS Kidd.”. MISSISSIPPI RIVER (10/19/2022) — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River...
Comments / 0