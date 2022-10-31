Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
Jonathan Papelbon: I bet Bryce Harper would be thankful for dugout incident
Former MLB closer Jonathan Papelbon joined the new Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” to talk about playing in Philadelphia and how he feels about Phillies superstar Bryce Harper now.
Video of Astros super fan ‘Mattress Mack’ cursing out Phillies fans goes viral after Game 3 of World Series
McIngvale, who is a huge Houston Astros fan, was shown in the concourse of Citizens Bank Park, surrounded by security as he was yelling at Phillies fans after the Astros lost.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 postponed due to threat of heavy rain
Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros was moved to Tuesday, officials said.
Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series
President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly's infamously ornery sports fans, including one real close to home
World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle
With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
Sporting News
How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL
MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
The end of the curse: A look back at the Phillies 2008 World Series
As the Phillies make another run at the World Series, many are looking back at the last time they won it all.
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From a comic who hails from Delaware to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun"...
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
2008: Action News coverage of the Philadelphia Phillies' World Series win
Jim Gardner and Gary Papa anchor our Action News coverage after the Phillies won the World Series on October 29, 2008.
Philadelphia restaurants TURN DOWN catering orders from the Houston Astros amid their World Series showdown... but it ISN'T just Phillies fans being hostile
The Philadelphia Phillies have not won a World Series in 14 years and it seems its people are doing their utmost to help the two-time MLB world champions across the line. Several restaurants in The City of Brotherly Love have turned down the opportunity to cater for the World Series favorites while in town for games three, four and five of baseball's showpiece event.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series
Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies’ Game 3 win over the Houston Astros. His Texas ties are clearly secondary to the Pennsylvania native, who has been tweeting his support throughout the Phillies’ unlikely postseason run.
Look: Urinals At Phillies Stadium Are Going Viral Tonight
In case it wasn't clear by now, Philly fans will go above and beyond to prove they're passionate about their sports teams. With Game 4 of the World Series set for this Wednesday night, Phillies fans have decided to place Astros cards in the urinals. Darren Rovell of Action Network...
Fans line up early for Game 4 including daughter of original Phillie Phanatic
Madison Raymond was one of the thousands who attended the game. She's the daughter of the original Phillie Phanatic.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: State Awards Trocadero $2.5 Million for Reopening Plan
Plus, Phillies fans left 7,780 pounds of trash in their wake after last week’s big win. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
From central PA to the World Series: Harrisburg area natives helping Bryce Harper, other Phillies swing their way through historic postseason
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — From south-central Pennsylvania to the World Series, that's been the path of Harrisburg area natives Ryan Engroff and Jared Smith. “We started out helping some buddies make some bats out of a garage in Hummelstown, actually," said Smith, co-founder and CEO of Victus Sports. “It’s been a wild ride since the beginning for sure.”
