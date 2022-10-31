ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) out for season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1DE4_0itM2YwD00

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured left patella tendon.

He sustained the same season-ending injury to his right knee in Week 8 of last season, nearly one year ago to the day.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday that Lewis will have surgery for the injury sustained late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He left the field on a cart.

“Our hearts go out to Tyquan,” Reich said. “He was having a great year. … We’ll support him every step of the way.”

Lewis, 27, recorded 14 tackles, four quarterback hits, one sack and one forced fumble in seven games (four starts) this season. The Colts’ 2018 second-round pick has 70 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one interception in 48 career contests (16 starts).

“It was tough, tough to see,” said wide receiver Parris Campbell, who played with Lewis at Ohio State. “I know what he battled through last year to get back to the point to where he was now.”

Also Monday, the Colts activated safety Trevor Denbow from injured reserve and released punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims

The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
overtimeheroics.net

Chris Ballard Silent as Indianapolis Colts Dsccend into Football Purgatory

As the NFL Trade Deadline came and went for the Indianapolis Colts, fans continue to see the ineptitude of Chris Ballard, as the Colts descend into Football Purgatory. With less than 30 minutes to go until the 4pm deadline, the Indianapolis Colts traded hybrid RB Nyheim Hines in exchange for Bills RB Zack Moss and a conditional 6th round pick, that can become a 5th round pick if certain criteria are met.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

83K+
Followers
63K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy